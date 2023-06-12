Monoprice BT-600ANC ANC Bluetooth headphones won’t break the bank

|

Gone are the days where high-quality means high cost to consumers. We’ve seen that time and again here at Techaeris over the years, with some companies offering surprisingly great quality devices without breaking the bank. Monoprice is one of them and have just introduced the BT-600ANC Bluetooth headphones with ANC that come in at under $100!

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The BT-600ANC wireless headphones “boast a surprisingly flat response curve, excellent AptX HD sound quality, flawless ANC, and intuitive touch/swipe control proving these features do not have to come with a crazy price tag.”

Here are some of the key features of the latest ANC Bluetooth headphones from Monoprice: 

  • Bluetooth 5.0: with aptX HD 
  • All-day battery life: Up to 40 hours music playtime, 30 total hours talk time 
  • Noise Cancelling: Features on, off and ambient modes. The ANC performance on these outshines headphones 2-3x their price!  
  • Hear and be heard clearly on calls: ANR comes standard on these things 
  • Studio-quality sound: Custom-tuned 40mm drivers boast clearer highs and deeper bass 
  • All day wearability: These things only weigh 10 ounces and are super comfy 
  • Do they travel well: These come included with a premium hard shell carrying case  

Full specifications include:

Model41232
Driver Size40mm with Neodymium magnets
Frequency Response20Hz ~ 20kHz
Sensitivity100 ±3dB (1kHz @ 1mW)
Bluetooth® Version5 with support for pairing to multiple devices
Supported Audio CodecsQualcomm® aptX™ HD Audio, SBC, and AAC
Bluetooth RangeUp to 32 feet (10 meters)
Supported Bluetooth ProfilesA2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP
Noise CancellingUp to 35dB
Battery Capacity500mAh
Charging ConnectionUSB‑C®
Audio Playback TimeUp to 40 hours
ANC Operating TimeUp to 25 hours
Talk TimeUp to 30 hours
Weight10.0 oz. (289g)

The Monoprice BT-600ANC ANC Bluetooth headphones are now available on the Monoprice website for $99.99.

What do you think about the Monoprice BT-600ANC ANC Bluetooth headphones? Are you going to be picking up a pair? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Previous

Satechi launches a triple 4K display docking station

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap