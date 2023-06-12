Monoprice BT-600ANC ANC Bluetooth headphones won’t break the bank

Gone are the days where high-quality means high cost to consumers. We’ve seen that time and again here at Techaeris over the years, with some companies offering surprisingly great quality devices without breaking the bank. Monoprice is one of them and have just introduced the BT-600ANC Bluetooth headphones with ANC that come in at under $100!

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The BT-600ANC wireless headphones “boast a surprisingly flat response curve, excellent AptX HD sound quality, flawless ANC, and intuitive touch/swipe control proving these features do not have to come with a crazy price tag.”

Here are some of the key features of the latest ANC Bluetooth headphones from Monoprice:

Bluetooth 5.0: with aptX HD

All-day battery life: Up to 40 hours music playtime, 30 total hours talk time

Noise Cancelling: Features on, off and ambient modes. The ANC performance on these outshines headphones 2-3x their price!

Hear and be heard clearly on calls: ANR comes standard on these things

Studio-quality sound: Custom-tuned 40mm drivers boast clearer highs and deeper bass

All day wearability: These things only weigh 10 ounces and are super comfy

Do they travel well: These come included with a premium hard shell carrying case

Full specifications include:

Model 41232 Driver Size 40mm with Neodymium magnets Frequency Response 20Hz ~ 20kHz Sensitivity 100 ±3dB (1kHz @ 1mW) Bluetooth® Version 5 with support for pairing to multiple devices Supported Audio Codecs Qualcomm® aptX™ HD Audio, SBC, and AAC Bluetooth Range Up to 32 feet (10 meters) Supported Bluetooth Profiles A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP Noise Cancelling Up to 35dB Battery Capacity 500mAh Charging Connection USB‑C® Audio Playback Time Up to 40 hours ANC Operating Time Up to 25 hours Talk Time Up to 30 hours Weight 10.0 oz. (289g)

The Monoprice BT-600ANC ANC Bluetooth headphones are now available on the Monoprice website for $99.99.

What do you think about the Monoprice BT-600ANC ANC Bluetooth headphones? Are you going to be picking up a pair? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.