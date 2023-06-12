Monoprice BT-600ANC ANC Bluetooth headphones won’t break the bank

Gone are the days where high-quality means high cost to consumers. We’ve seen that time and again here at Techaeris over the years, with some companies offering surprisingly great quality devices without breaking the bank. Monoprice is one of them and have just introduced the BT-600ANC Bluetooth headphones with ANC that come in at under $100!
The BT-600ANC wireless headphones “boast a surprisingly flat response curve, excellent AptX HD sound quality, flawless ANC, and intuitive touch/swipe control proving these features do not have to come with a crazy price tag.”
Here are some of the key features of the latest ANC Bluetooth headphones from Monoprice:
- Bluetooth 5.0: with aptX HD
- All-day battery life: Up to 40 hours music playtime, 30 total hours talk time
- Noise Cancelling: Features on, off and ambient modes. The ANC performance on these outshines headphones 2-3x their price!
- Hear and be heard clearly on calls: ANR comes standard on these things
- Studio-quality sound: Custom-tuned 40mm drivers boast clearer highs and deeper bass
- All day wearability: These things only weigh 10 ounces and are super comfy
- Do they travel well: These come included with a premium hard shell carrying case
Full specifications include:
|Model
|41232
|Driver Size
|40mm with Neodymium magnets
|Frequency Response
|20Hz ~ 20kHz
|Sensitivity
|100 ±3dB (1kHz @ 1mW)
|Bluetooth® Version
|5 with support for pairing to multiple devices
|Supported Audio Codecs
|Qualcomm® aptX™ HD Audio, SBC, and AAC
|Bluetooth Range
|Up to 32 feet (10 meters)
|Supported Bluetooth Profiles
|A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP
|Noise Cancelling
|Up to 35dB
|Battery Capacity
|500mAh
|Charging Connection
|USB‑C®
|Audio Playback Time
|Up to 40 hours
|ANC Operating Time
|Up to 25 hours
|Talk Time
|Up to 30 hours
|Weight
|10.0 oz. (289g)
The Monoprice BT-600ANC ANC Bluetooth headphones are now available on the Monoprice website for $99.99.
