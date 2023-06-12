Satechi launches a triple 4K display docking station

Accessory maker Satechi announces its latest accessory for Mac and Windows systems – the Triple 4K Display Docking Station. This new hub is designed to take users’ visual experience to the next level, with 12 ports supporting three 4K/60Hz video displays.

For those needing a high-performing, multi-display workstation, the Satechi Triple 4K Display Docking Station offers a solution for single display limitations of laptops such as Apple’s MacBook M1/M2 models. That includes the new 15-inch MacBook Air unveiled at the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference. The new docking station is universally compatible with any host device that supports DisplayLink Software and is equipped with either a USB-A or USB-C port.

Supplied with 12 ports, the versatile Triple 4K Display Docking Station features two DisplayPort 1.4 and three HDMI 2.0 ports, allowing users to connect three 4K/60Hz video displays in extended mode.

Supporting DisplayLink Manager software, the new docking station elevates the user experience with leveled-up multitasking and seamless data transfer, including a 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port, three USB 3.0 Ports at 5Gbps, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Port, and one USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 Port both at 10Gbps with 7.5W charging. The side host port connection also supports up to 100W pass-through charging for the connected device so that users can stay supercharged all day.

Constructed out of high-quality materials with a sleek finish, the Triple 4K Display Docking Station fits perfectly into any workspace. With the intention to limit clutter, Satechi designed the new docking station with the charging and data ports situated in the front of the dock to keep everything right at hand, while the host port is situated on the left side for better cable management. The bottom of this high-performing docking station is lined with vents to allow for better airflow, ensuring efficiency, stability, and safety for both the docking station and users’ devices.

Compatible with both Windows and Mac systems, including the brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air, the Triple 4K Display Docking Station is the ideal accessory for users looking to functionally and visually expand their host devices’ capabilities.

Satechi’s Triple 4K Display Docking Station is currently available on Satechi.net for $299.99. Early shoppers can get the new docking station at a discounted price with Satechi’s Dads & Grads Sale live until June 14, offering 20% off with code DG20 when purchasing two products and 30% off with code DG30 when purchasing three or more.

