Audio-Technica announces its AT2020USB Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone

Audio-Technica announces the launch of the AT2020USB-XP cardioid condenser USB microphone – the latest addition to its 20 Series. Competitive features and studio-quality sound have become the calling card of the 20 Series, and the AT2020USB-XP is no exception, delivering ideal performance for streamers, podcasters, and other content creators.

Building on A-T’s most recent USB condenser model, the AT2020USB-X, the AT2020USB-XP includes the same silent touch-sensitive mute switch, built-in headphone jack with volume control and personal mix control to allow for monitoring of the microphone, as well as plug-and-play USB-Type C™ operation. Additions and improvements for the AT2020USB-XP include a 24-bit 192 kHz sampling rate, three levels of noise reduction (via selector switch with LED indicator), automatic gain control (with LED indicator), and the inclusion of a clip-on pop filter.

The microphone’s directional pickup (cardioid) focuses on your voice or other chosen sound source, while its high-resolution A/D converter ensures extremely clear, natural sound reproduction. A two-state LED indicator rings blue to indicate that the microphone is receiving USB power and lights red when audio is muted at the microphone. The LED indicator also blinks when the peak audio level is reached.

Here are some of the features of the AT2020USB:

Adjustable noise reduction: A selector switch on the base of the microphone allows users to select three different levels of noise reduction – or no noise reduction – as their environment dictates

n: A selector switch on the base of the microphone allows users to select three different levels of noise reduction – or no noise reduction – as their environment dictates Automatic gain control: Three levels of selectable automatic gain control allow users to maintain a consistent mic output level regardless of how loudly or softly users speak or sing.

Headphone output with mix control: Mix control allows users to blend their microphone signal and computer audio and monitor the microphone signal without delay.

: Mix control allows users to blend their microphone signal and computer audio and monitor the microphone signal without delay. Mute button: A soft-touch capacitive mute button is conveniently located on the body of the microphone to quickly and silently mute the audio at the microphone

Pop filter: The custom-designed AT8175 pop filter clips onto the front of the mic to provide added protection against plosives.

High-output internal headphone amplifier: Delivers superior clarity, volume, and musical detail

: Delivers superior clarity, volume, and musical detail 24-bit/192 kHz sample rate

USB-C output

Peak indicator LED

The microphone comes with a custom desk stand and clip-on pop filter, a 3/8″-16 to 5/8″-27 threaded adapter, and a 10-foot (3.1 m) USB-C to USB-A cable with a USB-A to USB-C adapter. The AT8455 shock mount, to effectively absorb vibration noise, is sold separately. You might also check out the company’s AT2040USB mic.

