beyerdynamic announces its new SPACE MAX speakerphone

A good business speakerphone is essential for anyone working from home or even in the office. It’s a helpful hands-free tool that can free the user up to perform other tasks. In the past, you’d have to turn to pro setups like Polycom or others, but technology has changed the speakerphone game. beyerdynamic’s SPACE MAX is the latest in the company’s SPACE series.



The company’s SPACE speakerphone is a legit piece of kit, and now the company’s SPACE MAX levels up an already impressive device. The new addition brings innovative microphone technology and a high-quality two-way speaker system, and it delivers detailed sound, powerful bass, and clear highs when playing speech, media, and music.

“Hybrid work needs hybrid tools,” says Ron Hautzinger, beyerdynamic SPACE MAX’s product manager. “SPACE MAX emphasizes our goal to provide high-quality audio solutions to professionals. The speakerphone is officially certified for Zoom and compatible with Microsoft Teams®, allowing users to start phone calls and virtual or hybrid meetings quickly and easily. At the same time, it has our classic beyerdynamic audio quality, making it the perfect speaker for music and media listening in-between meetings.” beyerdynamic

The 360° SMART MIC TECHNOLOGY automatically detects voice or noise signals and effectively suppresses unwanted reverberation, echo, or feedback, setting new standards for echo cancellation. beyerdynamic SPACE MAX intelligently adjusts voice volume to ensure harmonious conversations, while the full-duplex capability allows participants to speak and be heard simultaneously, maintaining a natural conversation flow.

The beyerdynamic SPACE MAX is available now for a suggested retail price of $399 in Charcoal and Nordic Grey on the beyerdynamic online shop and Amazon, as well as with selected retail partners. The Cascade Cable SPACE MAX is an optional accessory for $25.

