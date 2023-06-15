TCL announces five new premium soundbars across its Q Class and S Class lines

Soundbars are an excellent upgrade to any home theater setup. While TV speakers are improving, soundbars outperform them and add value to most home theater setups. The case can be made that a good amp and set of tower speakers are better, but soundbars are where most buyers are going to look for price, value, and ease of setup.

TCL’s latest soundbar line delivers dynamic audio experiences to the market by launching two new Q Class models and three new S Class models. The S Class products – 2.1, 3.1, and 5.1 channel soundbars – will sport a sleek design and provide solutions for a “Home Theater, Made Simple.”

No matter the room configuration, all new models have advanced features like Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for an enhanced sound field. Delivering a more premium “Home Theater, Made Better” experience, two new Q Class sound bars will offer 3.1 and 5.1 channel audio solutions housed in an elegant design and feature a full suite of audio enhancements like separate tweeters and auto room calibration.

Here is a quick rundown of what you can expect from these new TCL soundbars:

Q series

TCL Q Class Soundbar: Q Class 3.1 Channel Soundbar ($279.99) – TCL’s Q Class Premium 3.1 Channel Soundbar (Q6310) brings the movie theater experience into homes with Dolby Audio and immersive DTS Virtual: X 3D sound. Taking audio to new heights, the Q6310 boasts 350 Watts of total audio power delivering a powerful audio experience through a built-in center speaker, wireless subwoofer with a 6.5″ bass speaker, and auto room calibration powered by AI Sonic that adjusts the sound to your unique space. Q Class 5.1 Channel Soundbar ($299.99) – TCL’s Q Series Premium 5.1 Channel Sound Bar (Q6510) is truly a home theater experience made better. The Q6510 offers 430 Watts of total audio power, Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual: X, two rear speakers for pristine surround sound, HDMI input with ARC, Bluetooth for streaming music wirelessly from a smartphone or tablet, and full connectivity to a variety of devices are all housed in an elegant design that blends seamlessly with any interior style.

TCL S Class Soundbar: S Class 2.1 Channel Soundbar ($149.99) – Fueled by 200 Watts of total audio power, the TCL S Class 2.1 Channel Soundbar (S4210) offers Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual: X, a wireless subwoofer with 5.5″ bass speaker, HDMI Input with ARC, Bluetooth, full connectivity, and voice assistant input. S Class 3.1 Channel Soundbar ($179.99) – The sleek design of TCL’s 3.1 Channel S Class soundbar (S4310) adds 240 Watts of total audio power, Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual: X, and a built-in center speaker for clear dialog. S Class 5.1 Channel Soundbar ($279.99) – Experience home theater, made simple with the 5.1 Channel Soundbar (S4510) offering 300 Watts of total audio power, Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual: X, and two rear speakers for true surround sound.



S Series

