Bullfrog is an educational electronic musical instrument created by Erica Synths & Richie Hawtin

Created by Erica Synths & Richie Hawtin, Bullfrog is an educational electronic music instrument designed to captivate and inspire youth and professionals alike. Bullfrog invites you to unlock musicality while combining the thrill of electronic music production with a comprehensive learning experience.

Bullfrog is a classical subtractive synthesizer – it consists of several “modules” for a sound generation – VCO, NOISE GENERATOR – and treatment – VCF, VCA/DELAY, as well as “modules” that generate control and modulation signals to control them – ENVELOPE GENERATORS and SAMPLE & HOLD.

The Bullfrog will not make the sound on its own unless it is patched – using eurorack patch cables to interconnect the “modules” or by inserting voice cards that create internal connections between the “modules” in a specific way and add extra functionality, like sampler/looper, sequencer, groovebox, etc.

This approach better helps to understand the functionality of a subtractive synthesizer and the principles of sound design with instruments like these. In order to provide a well-rounded understanding of the functionality of this synthesizer and sound synthesis in general, a comprehensive user manual is created to accompany the learning process.

Bullfrog will be available via ericasynths.lv and the best electronic music retailers across the globe on the 10th of August, 2023. Learn more & subscribe via bullfrog.ericasynths.lv. You can find out more about Bullfrog at the link below. Pricing should be available on the website at some point in the near future.

