New on Netflix June 16-22: Hemsworth returns for another Extraction

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between June 16 and 22nd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix June 16-22nd list which is headlined by Chris Hemsworth as he returns for another action-packed movie in Extraction 2.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in May and June. The following three games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Dungeon Boss: Respawned (coming May 31): Battle. Explore. Defend. Summon a crew of mighty heroes to guard your dungeons, steal treasure and fight foes. Ready to prove who’s boss?

Laya’s Horizon: Master the art of flying. Dive off mountains, weave across forests and glide over rivers to unlock new abilities as you explore a vast, peaceful world.

TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and bots across the multiverse are in danger. Ready to build a team, shore up defenses and fight epic battles? Roll out!

World of Goo Remastered: They’re squirmy and curious! Drag and drop living Goo Balls to build everything from bridges to giant tongues in this physics-based puzzle game.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in June but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Celebrity (NETFLIX SERIES): Fame. Money. Power. One young woman fights to become the next hottest celebrity in the glamorous yet scandalous world of influencers in Seoul.

Delete (NETFLIX SERIES): A man and woman entangled in an affair attempt to start a new life together after they stumble upon a device that can make other people disappear.

And now for the Netflix June 9 to 15th list:

June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (NETFLIX ANIME): As a lionhearted boy who can’t wield magic strives for the title of Wizard King, four banished Wizard Kings of yore return to crush the Clover Kingdom.

Extraction 2 (NETFLIX FILM): Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.

June 17

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 🇺🇸

King the Land (NETFLIX SERIES): Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who’s known for her irresistible smile — which he cannot stand.

See You in My 19th Life (NETFLIX SERIES): Ban Ji-eum can endlessly reincarnate. But when her 18th life gets cut short, she dedicates the next one to finding her now grown-up childhood love.

Ban Ji-eum can endlessly reincarnate. But when her 18th life gets cut short, she dedicates the next one to finding her now grown-up childhood love. Suits: Seasons 1-8 🇺🇸

June 19

Animal Kingdom: Season 6 🇨🇦

My Little Pony: The Movie 🇺🇸

Not Quite Narwhal (NETFLIX FAMILY): Curious little Kelp’s been living his whole life as a narwhal… until he finds out he’s actually a unicorn. Now he’s got two worlds to explore!

Take Care of Maya (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): When nine-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children's healthcare forever.

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedy trio DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean make their Netflix comedy debut in 85 South: Ghetto Legends. Staying true to their roots, this freestyle comedy event leaves nothing and no one off limits.

June 21

Break Point: Part 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The most promising players in tennis see dreams realized and hopes dashed as the second half of the 2022 season takes them from Wimbledon to the US Open.

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2 🇺🇸

June 22

Glamorous (NETFLIX SERIES): Marco Mejia, a young gender-nonconforming twentysomething, seems to be stuck in place until landing a job working for a former supermodel-turned-cosmetics mogul. Can Marco navigate a cutthroat new workplace and messy dating scene?

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back 🇨🇦

Let’s Get Divorced (NETFLIX SERIES): When a seemingly happy supercouple decides to divorce, things quickly get complicated in this romantic comedy series.

Skull Island (NETFLIX SERIES): Shipwrecked in the South Pacific, a group of explorers encounter a menagerie of fearsome creatures — including the giant ape who rules the island: Kong.

Sleeping Dog (NETFLIX SERIES): A former detective now living on the streets searches for the truth after a new death raises unnerving doubts about a supposedly settled murder case.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 16-22nd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

