New Alienware and Dell gaming monitors are now available for purchase

Two new Alienware 27 Gaming Monitors (AW2724HF and AW2724DM) and Dell 25 and 27 Gaming Monitors (G2524H and G2724D) take gaming to new heights with updated features. Offered in both QHD or FHD resolution, these monitors are excellent for gamers who require a high-definition display for fast-moving, graphically intense games. They also feature TÜV-certified ComfortView Plus, which reduces low blue light emissions for your marathon gaming sessions without sacrificing visual quality.

Alienware monitors

Crafted for competition-ready gamers, the FHD AW2724HF offers a superfast 360Hz refresh rate and a quick 0.5 ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time* that virtually eliminates blur and ghosting. And with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, you can enjoy tear-free, stutter-free visuals so your focus stays on winning.

The AW2724DM was created for the more casual gamer who wants an ultra-smooth premium gaming experience. Players will experience fluid visuals on the AW2724DM thanks to its 180Hz overclocked variable refresh rate (165Hz native), QHD resolution, and 1ms GtG response time, while VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 delivers true high-contrast HDR for vibrant graphics. Gamers will also enjoy stutter-free and tear-free graphics on this monitor thanks to VESA AdaptiveSync certification, AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, and NVIDIA ® G-SYNC ® compatibility.

Price: $459.99 (AW2724HF) and $399.99 (AW2724DM)

Availability: Available in North America starting June 15, 2023

Dell monitors

For gamers who want to experience immersive and fast-paced action gameplay without breaking the bank, Dell is also launching the Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (G2724D) and Dell 25 Gaming Monitor (G2524H). The QHD monitor (G2724D) comes with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, a 165Hz refresh rate for fluid, lifelike visuals, and a swift 1ms GtG response time that reduces blur and ghosting.

The FHD monitor (G2524H) offers an overclocked refresh rate of up to 280Hz (240Hz native) and a 0.5ms GtG response time* for fast, fluid gaming. The G2724D has versatile connectivity options suited for your desktop PC, gaming laptop, or gaming console, making it the perfect addition to any gaming setup.

Both monitors feature a Fast IPS panel together with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology, NVIDIA ® G-SYNC ® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync certification to provide smooth, stutter-free, and tear-free gameplay. They also flaunt a fully height-adjustable ergonomic stand and gaming-inspired design ready to fit any gaming lifestyle.

Price: $299.00 (G2724D) and $249.99 (G2524H)

Availability: G2724D is available in North America starting June 22, 2023, and G2524H is available in North America starting June 27, 2023

