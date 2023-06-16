Father’s Day 2023: 23 fantastic movies to watch with dad

Father’s Day 2023 is this weekend, and if you’re looking for movies to watch with your dad, we got a fantastic list right here. There are movies for all sorts of dads, and most of these should please even the pickiest dad out there. Happy Father’s Day to all the great dad’s in our audience, have a great day and celebrate with your families! Be sure to check out our Father’s Day Gift Idea Guide!

23 Movies To Watch With Dad

Indiana Jones series (1981-2008)

Follow the iconic archaeologist, Indiana Jones, as he embarks on thrilling expeditions filled with treasure hunting, ancient mysteries, and daring adventures.

The Godfather trilogy (1972-1990)

Explore the world of organized crime and witness the power struggles within the Corleone family in this epic saga that showcases exceptional acting and gripping storytelling.

Star Wars original trilogy (1977-1983)

Immerse yourselves in the timeless tale of good versus evil as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia fight against the tyrannical Darth Vader and the dark side of the Force.

Field of Dreams (1989)

This heartfelt film tells the story of a man who builds a baseball field in his cornfield, leading to a reunion with his father’s spirit and an exploration of the power of dreams and forgiveness.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Based on Stephen King’s novella, this powerful drama follows Andy Dufresne’s journey as he navigates life in Shawshank State Penitentiary and forms an unlikely friendship with a fellow inmate.

Courageous (2011)

When a tragedy strikes close to home, four police officers struggle with their faith and their roles as husbands and fathers. Together they make a decision that will change all of their lives.

Rocky series (1976-2006)

Join the underdog boxer Rocky Balboa as he faces numerous challenges in and out of the ring, showcasing determination, resilience, and the importance of family.

Back to the Future trilogy (1985-1990)

Travel through time with Marty McFly and Doc Brown in this beloved sci-fi adventure series that combines humor, thrilling moments, and a touch of nostalgia.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Featuring a stellar cast, this thought-provoking drama tells the story of a young janitor with a genius-level intellect and his journey towards self-discovery with the help of a compassionate therapist.

Top Gun & Top Gun: Maverick (1986/2023)

Take to the skies with Tom Cruise as a talented fighter pilot navigating love, friendship, and the intense training at the United States Navy’s elite Fighter Weapons School.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Inspired by a true story, this uplifting film follows a struggling salesman who becomes homeless with his young son, facing adversity while pursuing his dream of a better life.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece takes you to the front lines of World War II as a group of soldiers embarks on a dangerous mission to bring a paratrooper back home to his grieving mother.

The Karate Kid (1984)

This classic coming-of-age story follows a teenager who learns life lessons, discipline, and self-defense through the guidance of an unconventional martial arts master.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Christopher Nolan’s gritty and gripping take on Batman features an exceptional performance by Heath Ledger as the Joker and explores complex themes of morality and heroism.

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

Delve into the world of espionage as a Soviet submarine captain seeks asylum in the United States, leading to a high-stakes game of cat and mouse between superpowers.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Join Ferris Bueller on his hilarious and daring adventure as he skips school, outwits his principal, and teaches us all the importance of living life to the fullest.

Braveheart (1995)

Mel Gibson directs and stars in this epic historical drama that chronicles the life of William Wallace, a Scottish warrior who leads a rebellion against English rule.

The Lion King (1994)

This Disney animated classic is a tale of love, loss, and self-discovery as young Simba navigates his way back to the throne to fulfill his destiny as king.

Apollo 13 (1995)

Based on the true events of the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission, this gripping film showcases the incredible teamwork and ingenuity that brought the astronauts safely back to Earth.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Enter the bizarre world of “The Dude” Lebowski as he gets tangled up in a case of mistaken identity, leading to a wild and hilarious series of events.

Gladiator (2000)

Set in ancient Rome, this epic historical drama follows the journey of a former general turned gladiator who seeks revenge against the corrupt emperor.

Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending thriller takes you on a journey through dreams within dreams as a team of skilled individuals attempts an audacious heist of the subconscious.

The Blind Side (2009)

The Blind Side (2009)

Based on a true story, this heartwarming film tells the inspiring tale of a high school football player who finds a new home and a nurturing family that helps him unlock his full potential.

