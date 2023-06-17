Latest Razer Blade 14 features AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics

With the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards out, companies are updating their laptops and desktops. The updated Razer Blade 14 features the all-new AMD Ryzen 9 7940S processor with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop graphics.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Unlike their larger 16- and 18-inch Razer Blade gaming laptops, the Razer Blade 14 packs a punch in a smaller form factor, making it easier to take with you on the go. Precision-milled from a single aluminum block to achieve the optimal strength-to-weight ratio, the compact chassis is complete with an anodized, fingerprint-resistant finish, to protect against the hazards of travelling. With two USB4 Type-Cs and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, this laptop supports a full suite of peripherals, including Thunderbolt™ docks.

“The Razer Blade 14 is the perfect machine for gamers and creators looking for top of the line performance in a compact and highly mobile package. With this announcement, our full 2023 laptop portfolio now offers Blades perfectly suited for every use case – from peak portability to full desktop replacement, all with incredible performance and signature Razer Blade styling.” Travis Furst, Head of Laptop Division at Razer

As Razer mentions, at the heart of the laptop is the new AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, the world’s fastest ultrathin processor, boosting up to 5.2GHz and featuring AMD Ryzen AI, the world’s first dedicated artificial intelligence engine on a Windows x86 processor. AMD Ryzen AI hardware is integrated directly into the processor to handle AI workloads as quickly and efficiently as possible while freeing up the CPU and GPU for traditional, non-AI tasks. Ryzen AI gives gamers and creators access to AI-powered technology, delivering accelerated multitasking, increased productivity, advanced collaboration, and improved efficiency. Continuing the trend of processor-integrated security, Blade 14 will feature Microsoft Pluton™ to better protect users’ data whether they are at home, in the office, or if the device is lost or stolen.

The new Razer Blade 14 in Mercury White and Matte Black.

The company continues by saying that the new Blade 14 is just as powerful as it is mobile, and features up to the all-new GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU capable of achieving up to 140 W TGP to deliver more graphics power per cubic inch than any other 14-inch gaming laptop. Beyond raw power, the Blade 14’s RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU can leverage AI-driven NVIDIA DLSS 3 frame generation to multiply performance even further.

Key features and specifications include:

EXPANDABLE DDR5 MEMORY – The Blade 14 ships with up to 32GB of blazing fast DDR5-5600 MHz memory, but for users looking to take their Blade 14 experience to the next level, the slotted memory is not soldered and is now upgradable up to 64 GB.

The Blade 14 ships with up to 32GB of blazing fast DDR5-5600 MHz memory, but for users looking to take their Blade 14 experience to the next level, the slotted memory is not soldered and is now upgradable up to 64 GB. EDGE-TO-EDGE CLARITY – The enhanced Blade 14 panel is equipped with a 16:10 QHD+ display, capable of running at 240Hz and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

The enhanced Blade 14 panel is equipped with a 16:10 QHD+ display, capable of running at 240Hz and a peak brightness of 500 nits. CONSTANTLY CONNECTED – The Blade 14 features two Thunderbolt™4 Type-Cs and two 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a 1080p webcam which supports Windows Hello, and a new mechanical privacy shutter.

– The Blade 14 features two Thunderbolt™4 Type-Cs and two 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a 1080p webcam which supports Windows Hello, and a new mechanical privacy shutter. PLAY ALL DAY – With up to 10 hours of battery life, gamers can jump in right away and play hundreds of high-quality games through the included one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

– With up to 10 hours of battery life, gamers can jump in right away and play hundreds of high-quality games through the included one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Processor (8 Cores/16 Threads/5.2 GHz)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/4070 Laptop GPU (140 W TGP)

Up to 32 GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM (expandable to 64 GB)

14” 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz Display (up to 500 nits; 100% DCI-P3; <3 ms response)

0.71” (17.99 mm) thin; 4.05lbs (1.84 kg) light

Matte Black | Mercury White

Available in Matte Black and Mercury White, the Razer Blade 14 starts at $2,399.99 on the Razer website and retailers like Amazon.

What do you think about the Razer Blade 14 powered by its Ryzen 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.