Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification coming this summer to Galaxy Watch

Samsung has introduced the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app, which will soon be available in Canada along with 12 other markets this summer. This feature, combined with the app’s existing blood pressure and ECG monitoring capabilities, empowers Galaxy Watch users to comprehensively monitor and understand their heart health.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

When combined with the Samsung Health Monitor app’s Blood Pressure and ECG (electrocardiogram) monitoring, the IHRN feature will be able to detect heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib). Like other wearables with this feature, this feature is meant to allow users to ageing a better picture of their heart health. Should irregular heart rhythms be detected, users should consult a physician before taking any action.

“Cardiovascular disease remains one of the main causes of death around the world, and we’re committed to empowering our users to stay informed about their heart health by providing monitoring tools, including blood pressure measurement and irregular heart rhythm notification. We’re constantly exploring new ways to help Galaxy Watch users obtain deeper insights on their health and wellness effortlessly, day and night.” Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics

The new IHRM feature has been cleared in both South Korea and the U.S. recently. In addition, the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature will roll out in Argentina, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Panama, and the UAE. It will be available on upcoming Galaxy Watch devices later this year, as part of the new One UI 5 Watch and later be expanded to previous editions.

