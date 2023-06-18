Get sub-less room-filling audio with Sound Blaster Katana SE multi-platform soundbar

In the past, if you want decent bass out of your computer, you had to get a sub to go with your speakers or soundbar. Audio technology has changed a lot over the years and that’s not so true anymore. The Sound Blaster Katana SE is the latest multi-platform soundbar that offers up “booming bass” without the added logistics of needing a subwoofer.

As Creative Technology points out, with its award-winning bi-amplified four-driver system and Creative’s proprietary multi-core DSP, the Sound Blaster Katana SE can offer rich and powerful audio with excellent clarity and volume, even without the need for a subwoofer. Coupled with Super X-Fi technology, 5.1 virtual surround capabilities, and versatile connectivity options, this soundbar is the ideal soundbar for gamers, movie lovers, and music enthusiasts who want an elevated audio experience without compromising on space or audio quality.

While many soundbars on the market today are geared towards a specific platform, like a TV or PC, the Katana SE soundbar is truly multi-platform. It works as a one-stop audio hub with a wide variety of connectivity options, including USB, HDMI ARC, optical port, headphone jack, and wireless Bluetooth 5.0. It also works with various platforms, from gaming consoles such as the PS5, PS4, Xbox series consoles, and Nintendo Switch to PCs, Macs, and mobile devices. The all-in-one soundbar also features a built-in beamforming microphone, which allows users to jump on calls directly from the soundbar, making it an ideal feature for video conferencing.

The Sound Blaster Katana SE multi-platform soundbar offers multi-platform connectivity.

Key features and specifications of the Sound Blaster Katana SE include:

Elevated Audio Entertainment Experience: Change the way you listen to audio with Sound Blaster Katana SE’s game-changing, bi-amplified system powered by our proprietary multi-core DSP. Enjoy high-fidelity audio performance with impressive room-filling sound reproduction that will easily blow you away.

Cinematic Experience at Home: Revel in the realistic and natural sound reproduction on the Sound Blaster Katana SEwith its virtual 5.1 channel playback. Together with its 180W peak power output, enjoy pristine, detailed and distortion-free audio even at higher volumes.

Integrated Super X-Fi Experience: Featuring the Super X-Fi UltraDSP chip, enjoy our award-winning Super X-Fi Headphone Holography by simply plugging in your headphones directly into the headphone jack conveniently located at the front of the soundbar.

Super X-Fi's Acclaimed Gaming Sound Modes SXFI Battle Mode: Experience an unprecedented level of audio immersion during game play as though you are right there on the battlefield. SXFI BATTLE Mode allows you to hear not only the directionality of where the gunshots are coming from, but distance as well, so you can accurately pinpoint your enemies' locations, down to the millimeter. Scout Mode: Scout Mode is one of our trademark sound modes that focuses on the detection of sounds through enhanced audio cues, highlighting each and every in-game detail that could make or break the game. Whether it's the sound of your enemies' gun reload or a slight ruffle in the grass, Scout Mode has the ability to pinpoint the sounds right in your ears. Detect your enemies' slightest movement before even seeing them on screen!

Customizable Controls and More: The soundbar also features the redesigned IR remote control from the Katana soundbarseries and an RGB Lighting system with a spectrum of up to 16.8m colors to select from. Enjoy a personalized audio experience with RGB lighting customizations, convenient navigations, and more. In addition to the IR remote control, you may also tune the soundbar’s audio performance to suit your liking further with Sound Blaster’s processing technologies and EQ settings on the Creative app.

Versatile Connectivity Options: Stay connected at all times with the soundbar's wide choice of connectivity options. The soundbar features a HDMI ARC port, Optical-in port, wireless Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, USB-C port for USB audio support, 3.5 mm AUX-in and SXFI-out for certified Super X-Fi audio products.

Speaker Configuration: Soundbar

Connector Type: HDMI ARC, USB-in, Optical-in (TOSLINK), Aux-in, Headset-out, SXFI-out, DC-in

Operating Temperature: 0—40°C

Cable Length (End-to-end): Optical Cable: 1.5m / 4.92 ft, USB-C to USB-A Cable: 1.2m (3.94 ft), Power Cord: 1.5 m / 4.92 ft

Frequency Response: 55–20,000 Hz

Power Output: Total System Power: Up to 90W RMS, Peak Power: 180W

Bluetooth ® Version: 5.0

Profiles: (AVRCP) Audio / Video Remote Control Profile, (A2DP) Advanced Audio Distribution Profile

Operating Frequency: 2402–2480 MHz

Operating Range: Up to 10m / 33 ft*, *Measured in open space. Walls and structures may affect the range of the device.

Wireless Codecs: SBC

Dimensions: 650 x 109 x 78 mm / 25.6 x 4.3 x 3.1 inches

Weight: 2.67 kg / 5.90 lbs

Package Contents: Optical Cable (Toslink), USB-C to USB-A Cable (1.2m / 3.94 ft)

The Sound Blaster Katana SE multi-platform soundbar has an MSRP of US$299.99 and is available at Creative.com and other retailers like Amazon.

What do you think about the Sound Blaster Katana SE multi-platform soundbar? Will you be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.