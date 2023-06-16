The new AEHRA Sedan looks stunning

AEHRA, the new global electric automotive brand, has today revealed the exterior design of its second model, the AEHRA Sedan. Presented to the international media at the Milano Monza Motor Show today, the AEHRA Sedan follows swiftly on from the brand’s first model, an SUV presented late last year.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Based on the same highly flexible ultra-advanced EV platform as the AEHRA SUV, the AEHRA Sedan was conceived in tandem with its sibling. And while the new model shares the same design language and body surface treatment as the SUV, it is quite different in character thanks to unique graphic signatures at the front and the rear of the car.

wOw!

“With the AEHRA Sedan, we have had the boldness to go even further and fully exploit the exceptional design freedom born out of our founder Hazim Nada’s philosophy and vision, and AEHRA’s ground-breaking use of only the most advanced technologies that the global automotive and aeronautic industries have to offer,” explains Filippo Perini, AEHRA Head of Design. “The design of the AEHRA Sedan is inspired by numerous sources. In Italy, it is often said we exist in a living museum. The influence of art and architecture is all around us, and beauty is all around us. A beauty that stems from purity of expression and aesthetic functionality.” “For centuries, Italian architects, artists and designers have been inspired by the pursuit of the perfection of proportion. That passion and discipline are evident in every line and detail of the AEHRA Sedan. Adhering to AEHRA’s doctrine that form must always follow function; the Sedan is the anthesis to baroque design culture. Devoid of unnecessary adornments, yet alive with emotion, the AEHRA Sedan represents a new standard of natural beauty for zero-emission ultra-premium mobility.” “The first customer deliveries of the AEHRA Sedan and AEHRA SUV will commence by 2026. And when the final production variants take to the road, they will look virtually identical to the models we have revealed, ensuring no compromise on our promise to combine an extraordinary driving and ownership experience with exceptional design and technology.” AEHRA

Find out more on the company’s website. Both the SUV and Sedan are featured there and you can direct any questions to them. Be sure to check out our list of electric vehicles available for purchase in 2023.

This sedan certainly commands an eye-catching design, we like it anyway. What do you think of it? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.