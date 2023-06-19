nubia Neovision AR Glasses now available, but not in North America

Back at MWC 2023, ZTA announced the nubia Neovision AR Glasses. The latest glasses to hit the AR space are now available to purchase from the ZTE website, however, they are not available in North America at this time.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The company says that Neovision AR Glasses are the world’s first smart glasses with Hi-Res Audio Quality certification and TÜVRheinlan certified, offering a superior visual and audio experience. They provide an immersive view on a Micro-OLED 120-inch screen with a PPI of 3500, a binocular HD resolution of 1080P that provides crisp details and vivid colours, a wide field of view of 43 degrees, and a brightness of up to 1800 nits. In addition, the dual omnidirectional speakers offer losses sound quality to enhance the audio experience.

These AR glasses can be used with everything from mobile phones, game consoles, laptops, drones, and much more to project a virtual large screen for a more immersive personal theater, mobile gaming center, or personal space experience.

The nubia Neovision AR Glasses.

Key features of the nubia Neovision AR Glasses include:

Replaceable Multi-Color Glow Lenses

79g Lightweight

120-inch Virtual Screen

0-500° Myopia Adjustment

Breathtaking Picture Quality

Immersive Sound

More Private

High Compatibility

As mentioned above, the glasses are not available in North America at this time. They are available in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (50 of 52 provinces), Sweden, United Kingdom, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Japan, Macao SAR, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and South Africa (8 of 9 provinces).

Interested consumers can directly purchase the nubia Neovision AR Glasses on the official website for an MSRP of $529/€549/£479.

What do you think about the nubia Neovision AR Glasses? Are you disappointed about it not being available in North America? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.