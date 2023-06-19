[UPDATED] The Xencelabs Pen Display 24 Studio Series is a 24″ digital drawing display for professionals

Drawing tablets have come a long way over the years. The latest is the Xencelabs Pen Display Studio Series, a 24-inch digital drawing display for professionals that features an edge-to-edge drawing surface for a natural drawing experience with an included tilt stand.

UPDATED (06/19/2023): The Xencelabs Pen Display 24 Studio Series is now available to purchase on the Xencelabs website.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux systems, the Pen Display 24 offers a range of features and capabilities compared to competitive offerings, including enhanced glare reduction and fingerprint resistance, an edge-to-edge drawing surface, a natural drawing experience, Pantone® Color and SkinTone™ validation, an included Tilt Stand, VESA mount flexibility, silent and fanless operation, and a security slot for the Kensington MicroSaver® 2.0 lock.

“Since we launched our first product, we’ve constantly looked for new ways to improve the creative workflow. We listened to artists and their input is reflected in the Pen Display’s design: stunning display fidelity, an excellent drawing experience, superior ergonomics and more. This device is designed for maximum productivity, adapting to the user’s preferences, not the other way around.” Michael Thompson, Head of Product at Xencelabs

Debuting at the Game Developers Conference last week, the display features an edge-to-edge tempered glass with Xencelabs’ Super-AG Etching™ for exceptional glare and reflection reduction, delivering clarity even in bright rooms with overhead lighting. In addition to that, the tech glass screen has a natural drawing feel by providing the right amount of friction. This digital drawing display also comes with two pens. One comes with three buttons while the other comes with two. Both have an eraser as well.

The Pen Display delivers 1.07 billion colors for accurate color reproduction. Its 4K Ultra-high definition resolution (up to 3840 x 2160) contributes to an improved workflow, as images that are enlarged several times still retain clarity and sharpness, helpful when sketching details. The display supports six industry-standard color spaces.

The new display meets key performance criteria from Pantone, recognized globally as a trusted and familiar color system used across many applications well-suited to the new display. The Pen Display 24 is Pantone Validated, assuring users of the product’s ability to faithfully simulate the full range of Pantone Colors. It is also Pantone SkinTone™ Validated, which means the Pen Display 24 meets Pantone’s testing criteria (a patent-pending process) and can authentically reproduce the diverse set of skin tones found in the Pantone SkinTone Guide.

The Xencelabs Pen Display 24 Studio Series digital drawing display with the included Quick Keys panel.

Finally, the company is including its Quick Keys panel which can be attached anywhere on the side of the Pen Display 24 Studio Series digital drawing display. The panel allows artists to incorporate shortcut keys into their workflow through an easy-to-use interface. The integrated OLED display lets users see button assignments at a glance. There can be up to 40 shortcuts per application using the set button which allows users to group eight keys into five different sets. The physical dial offers four function modes for zoom, rotation, brush size, and other functions.

Now available for pre-order on the XenceLabs website for $1,899/£1,850/€2,099, the Pen Display 24 Studio Series will be shipping sometime in the second quarter of 2023.

What do you think bout the Xencelabs Pen Display 24 Studio Series digital drawing display? Are you going to be pre-ordering or picking one up once it’s available later this year? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.