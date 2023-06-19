UGREEN 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station review: Dual 4K support and extra ports for your laptop

If you have a laptop, chances are you’ve looked into various USB-C docks to expand not only the number of ports on your system but also the number of displays you can connect. Fortunately, there are plenty of options out there, including ones that allow you to connect up to two additional 4K displays to your system.

Our UGREEN 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station (90912) review looks at a docking station with nine additional ports, including HDMI and DisplayPort for dual 4K monitor connectivity.

The Quick Take

UGREEN is a company we’ve had our eye on for a number of years but it’s been a while since we reviewed one of their offerings. We’ve reviewed a number of docking stations over the years and it’s great to have plenty of choices when it comes to expanding the capability of your laptop or Macbook.

The UGREEN 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station is a great choice for anyone looking to expand the displays and ports on their laptops. With dual 4K monitor support, at up to 60Hz, this dock is great for those with higher resolution requirements. Compatible with both Windows and Mac (although we didn’t test the latter), it also offers additional USB, Ethernet, and even 100W power delivery to charge your laptop or other devices while in use.

Specifications

The UGREEN 90912 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Dual 4K@60Hz Extension: With the DisplayLink technology, UGREEN USB C Docking Station can extend 2 up to 4K@60Hz monitors for Windows and macOS systems. All monitors can freely choose to display with the extended mode or mirror mode. (Note: Display and network functions need to install the driver)

Transfer Files in Seconds: With 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, this Macbook Dual Monitor Docking Station supports up to 10Gbps data transfer speed. It can meet your needs of transferring data in a very short time and daily expansion.

9-in-1 Expansion: For simplified to meet most expansion needs, the Docking Station Dual Monitor is equipped with 2x HDMI 4K, 2xDP 4K, 1x PD 3.0 100w, 2x USB A 3.2 (10Gbps), 1x USB C 3.2(10Gbps), 1x Gigabit Ethernet. It can meet almost all the needs of your daily work.

PD 100W Fast Charge: This Laptop Docking Station is equipped with a 100W PD 3.0 charging port. It only takes 1.5 Hours to fully charge Macbook Pro 15", and without taking up another port of the laptop. (The charger is not included)

SKU: 90912

Hardware Interface: USB Type C, Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0

Compatible Devices: Monitors, Windows Laptops, Macbook

Data Transfer Rate: 10 Gigabits Per Second

Video Output: 4K@60Hz

Number of Ports: 10

Power Input: 100W

Dimensions: 6.50 x 3.13 x 0.88 inches

Item Weight: 1.12 pounds

What’s in the box

1x 9-in-1 USB C Docking Station

1x USB-C to USB-C cable

1x Manual

Not included: Power Adapter, HDMI Cable.

What’s included with the UGREEN 90912 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station.

Design

For the most part, USB-C/Thunderbolt docking stations have a pretty standard design. The UGREEN 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station has an aluminum outer shell, gunmetal grey in colour. The UGREEN logo is printed in black on the top, in the upper left corner, and is barely visible. The left and right sides have vents for cooling, while the bottom has a couple of rubber feet on each short edge to prevent the unit from sliding around on your desk when in use.

As for the ports, the front of the unit has two 10Gbps USB-A ports, a 100W USB-C port with Power Delivery, and a power button on the far right. On the back, you’ll find a Gigabit Ethernet port, two clusters of an HDMI and DisplayPort (labelled Display 1 and Display 2 — more on that below), a USB-C port for connecting to your laptop and a USB-C port connecting to your power source.

The ports on the front of the UGREEN 90912 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station.

Overall, this UGREEN USB-C docking station feels well-constructed, solid, and sturdy when placed on your desk.

Ease of Use

Like most USB-C docking stations, the UGREEN 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station is pretty straightforward to use. Simply plug it into the included power brick, connect your various peripherals and monitors, connect it to your laptop or computer, and turn it on.

Performance

This docking station is near the peak of what is offered these days with its dual 4K@60Hz display functionality for both Windows and Mac. Even though the dock has four ports (two HDMI and two DisplayPort), you can only use two of them at the same time. While you can mix and match HDMI and DisplayPort here, you can only plug one into the pair of HDMI/DisplayPort ports labelled “Display 1” and one into the pair labelled “Display2” on the back of the dock. You also may need to install the DisplayLink driver if the dock doesn’t work for you out of the box as expected.

All that aside, I was able to use two 4K displays with no problem via DisplayPort on a Windows laptop. Both reported a 60Hz refresh rate while connected. When dual monitors are added to a laptop with this dock, you can either extend each screen for a triple screen setup, extend one and mirror your laptop on the other, or extend the same “second” screen on both.

The ports on the back of the UGREEN 90912 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station.

As for the rest of the ports, they all worked as expected. The USB-A ports are great for wireless mice, keyboards, or USB keys/drives. The USB-C port does in fact output near 100W for charging and powering other devices. Finally, the Gigabit Ethernet port also worked as one would expect.

The docking station also features an upgraded cooling system. I already noted the dual side vents, as well as the rubber pads on the bottom. While these pads offer some stability when the docking station is on your desk, it also helps create an air gap underneath. This helps the cooling aluminum shell cool better, alongside the internal cooling silica gel. During my time with this USB-C docking station, it didn’t get overly hot to the touch after extended use.

Price/Value

Docking stations with a lot of ports typically aren’t cheap, but you do get what you pay for, generally speaking. The UGREEN 90912 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station retails for $199.99, which is pretty reasonable compared to other dual 4K output offerings and what you get. However, you do have to pick up a power cable as this docking station doesn’t include one. Personally, I’d recommend Monoprice’s 100W Laptop Charger as it’ll only set you back an extra $25 or so. Even better, the docking station is currently on sale on the UGREEN website for $149.99 which brings it well below other offerings.

The vents on the side of the UGREEN 90912 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station.

Wrap-up

There are plenty of choices on the market these days for USB-C docking stations. If you’re after one that supports dual 4K displays, is Windows and Mac compatible, and also has extra ports including one with 100W power delivery, the UGREEN 9-in-1 USB-C Docking Station is a great choice. While it’s a solid deal at its regular price, the current sale price makes it all that much better of one, especially considering you still need to shell out for a power adapter.