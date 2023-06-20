Masimo expands into the personalized hearables market with Denon PerL TWS

Denon is a well-known premium audio brand and together with Masimo the company is introducing a Denon first, the Denon PerL true wireless earbuds. Masimo is introducing its latest innovation with the Denon PerL, Masimo AAT (Adaptive Acoustic Technology).

Denon PerL and PerL Pro True Wireless (TWS) Earbuds, featuring Masimo AAT, allow users to create a personal audio profile to optimize the sound quality of the headphones. The name of the earbuds was chosen to represent Masimo’s goal of transcending how people enjoy music: through a truly Personalized Listening experience.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, stated, “The era of one-sound-fits-all is over. PerL automatically figures out the optimal sound for each individual, to cater to your unique ears. I am personally blown away by how good PerL Pro is. I have not heard my music like this since I was 18. PerL is intuitive, comfortable, and ergonomic. With the launch of PerL, we are transcending the listening experience. We can’t wait to have our customers join us in this new paradigm.”

Hearing varies from person to person and can impact the listening experience. The two Denon PerL TWS models—Denon PerL Pro and Denon PerL—use proprietary Masimo technology to measure faint otoacoustic emissions (OAEs), which are produced by the inner ear in the presence of a range of tones played to assess each person’s unique response to sound.

Once the OAEs are analyzed to determine how sensitive a person’s ears are to each frequency, a personal hearing profile is created in the Denon PerL Headphone app, using artificial intelligence. This individualized profile provides unparalleled depth, detail, and clarity – tuned perfectly to your hearing and elevated by Denon’s signature sound.

Denon PerL

Another key benefit, unique to Denon PerL Pro earbuds, is the delivery of high-quality sound wirelessly. While standard Bluetooth ® technology compresses and decompresses audio during wireless transmission, Denon PerL Pro earbuds provide a streaming experience similar to listening to a CD. This means users can enjoy high-fidelity streaming sources with excellent audio fidelity. PerL Pro also creates a surround sound effect that enhances the overall audio experience in a compact and comfortable wireless earbud design.

Both the Denon PerL Pro and PerL models offer active noise cancellation and a more transparent social mode, allowing you to tune the world out or let it in. PerL Pro features eight microphones (vs. four in PerL) and upgraded noise cancellation, automatically adjusting the level of cancellation according to the amount of leakthrough, the environment’s sound, and the tightness of fit in the ears.

Denon PerL Pro

Denon PerL users will be able to elevate their personalization journey by viewing their unique profiles through the Denon Headphones app for iOS and Android, with the ability to customize features such as selective noise canceling or Social Mode and on-earbud touch controls such as play/pause, skip track, change volume, and more.

A limited number of Denon PerL and PerL Pro headphones are now available for purchase at Denon.com for $199 and $349, respectively, with a fuller rollout later this year.

