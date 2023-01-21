Monoprice Laptop Charger review: USB-C laptop chargers for most needs

If you have a laptop or other devices that require USB-C to charge, you’ve likely been there. Either losing the charging adapter or laptop charger that came with your device or using it between two places and wishing you had another charger so you don’t have to lug yours around. Sure, you could buy another OEM charger but there are other options, often more affordable.
Estimated reading time: 6 minutes
Our Monoprice Laptop Charger review takes a look at three laptop chargers, a 100W and two 65W, which are affordable and will easily charge your laptop or other USB-C devices. Read on for our full review!
Table of contents
Specifications
The Monoprice Laptop Chargers we reviewed have the following features and specifications:
100W Laptop Charger (43672)
- P/N: 43672
- Output Connections: 1x USB‑C®
- Maximum Power Output: 100W
- Power Delivery Standard: PD 3.0
- Variable Output Power: 5VDC/3A, 9VDC/3A, 10VDC/3A, 12VDC/3A, 15VDC/3A, 18VDC/3A, 20VDC/3.25A
- Input Power: 100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 1.5A
- USB‑C Cable: Built‑in 2.6‑foot cable
- Dimensions: 5.0″ x 2.1″ x 1.2″ (128 x 53 x 30 mm)
- Weight: 13.0 oz. (368g)
65W Laptop Charger (43671)
- P/N: 43671
- Output Connections: 1x USB‑C®
- Maximum Power Output: 65W
- Power Delivery Standard: PD 3.0
- Variable Output Power: 5VDC/3A, 9VDC/3A, 10VDC/3A, 12VDC/3A, 15VDC/3A, 18VDC/3A, 20VDC/3.25A
- Input Power: 100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 1.5A
- USB‑C Cable: Built‑in 2.6‑foot cable
- Dimensions: 4.5″ x 2.0″ x 1.1″ (115 x 50 x 29 mm)
- Weight: 7.7 oz. (218g)
1-Port 65W Laptop Charger (43670)
- P/N: 43670
- Output Connections: 1x USB‑C®
- Maximum Power Output: 65W
- Power Delivery Standard: PD 3.0
- Variable Output Power: 5VDC/3A, 9VDC/3A, 10VDC/3A, 12VDC/3A, 15VDC/3A, 18VDC/3A, 20VDC/3.25A
- Input Power: 100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 1.5A
- USB‑C Cable: 6‑foot cable included
- Dimensions: 2.9″ x 2.9″ x 1.1″ (74 x 74 x 29 mm)
- Weight: 7.5 oz. (212g)
What’s in the box
- Laptop Charger
- Power cable or USB-C cable
- Product information guide
Design
The Monoprice Laptop Charger comes in one of two formats, and pretty standard ones at that. They offer up a 65W and 100W PC-style brick laptop charger, alongside a 1-port version with a detachable USB-C cable. The 65W brick-style charger is 4 1/2 inches long, 2 inches wide, and just over an inch in height. The 100W brick-style charger is a bit bigger, coming in at 5 inches long, just over 2 inches wide, and just under 1 1/4 inches in height. Both are black in colour with the Monoprice icon printed on the top and the regulator and voltage information printed on the bottom. While the information pages state that the attached USB-C power cable is 2.6 feet in length, however, it is over 5 feet. Coupled with the detachable power cord which plugs into the power brick, this adapter is almost 11 feet in length, which is more than ample for any setup.
The 1-Port 65W Laptop Charger, on the other hand, is a bit more compact. It measures just under 3 inches in length and width, and just over an inch in height. It has foldable electrical prongs and a 6-foot detachable USB-C cable. On one edge is the USB-C port. The Monoprice icon is printed in the middle of one of the larger square sides, while the regulator and voltage information is printed on one of the shorter edges.
Overall, there’s really nothing special about the design of these, but that’s to be expected given what they are and their purpose.
Ease of Use
It’s a laptop charger/power adapter. Simply plug it into a wall outlet, plug the power cord into the brick, then plug the USB-C end into your device’s USB-C power port and you should be good to go. With the case of the 1-port laptop charger, you will have to plug the USB-C cable into the charger and your device.
Performance
Before you use the Monoprice Laptop Chargers with your computer or other systems, be sure to confirm the input voltage, output voltage, and output power of your system first. I tested all three of these out on an HP laptop, a Lenovo laptop, a Nintendo Switch, and a Pixel smartphone. While in some cases the maximum output was more than what the required device needed, my USB-C VU meter showed the draw was in line with what the device could handle. In other words, the 65W laptops never drew more than 65W even when connected to the 100W laptop charger, and the Nintendo Switch and Pixel smartphone also never drew more than they could handle.
One issue that can arise from using third-party laptop chargers or power adapters with your system is reliability and standards compliance. The Monoprice products all include overcurrent and overheating protection circuits, are ETL certified and are fully compliant with the Power Delivery 3.0 standard. As such, you can rest easy that these shouldn’t have adverse effects on your laptop or other USB-C devices.
Price/Value
The Monoprice Laptop Chargers are super affordable as well, often a fraction of the cost of replacing your OEM laptop charger. For example, the 65W brick-style charger is just under half the price of an original HP replacement adapter. On the Monoprice website, the 100W Laptop Charger (43672) retails for $24.99, the 65W Laptop Charger (43671) retails for $19.99, and the 1-Port 65W Laptop Charger (43670) also retails for $19.99. Each charger is similarly priced on Amazon as well. Even better, Monoprice frequently holds sales on its website and Amazon, so you can usually save a few extra dollars on each of these.
Given the performance and price point, these laptop chargers do offer great value for your money.
Photo Gallery
Wrap-up
If you’re looking for a replacement or spare laptop charger, or a portable charger for your laptop and other USB-C devices, the Monoprice Laptop Chargers are a solid choice for their performance, price, output, and style options. As such, they’ve received an Editor’s Choice of 2023 Award here at Techaeris.
*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Last Updated on January 21, 2023.