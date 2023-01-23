Unpack a Samsung Galaxy reservation now and save some money

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, at least that’s what it used to be called; maybe it’s just Unpacked now, but I digress. The new Samsung Galaxy smartphones are set to drop in a few weeks, and Samsung is offering deals to those who make a reservation from now until the morning of February 1st. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

Here are the details on this Samsung Galaxy reservation deal:

Customers who sign up for Reserve on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App will be eligible to receive the following offers:

$50 Samsung Credit when you pre-order one device

$100 Samsung Credit when you pre-order two devices

For flexibility to customers, this is a no-commitment offer. That means customers only need to provide their name and email address to reserve their device(s). Customers who opt-in for the Reserve credit can redeem it once they pre-order.

Samsung tells us there are some benefits to ordering on its website and taking advantage of this Samsung Galaxy reservation offer; here they are.

Guaranteed trade-in credit when purchasing several Galaxy phones, including trade-in credit for phones with cracked screens and the highest trade-in value for Galaxy devices.

The Samsung Offer program includes additional savings for eligible Students, Military, First Responders, and corporate partner employees.

0% APR Financing with no down payment, and pay in 4 installments with Affirm

Samsung Care+ Extended coverage includes:

Device protection for drops, spills, and mechanical breakdown

Same-day cracked screen repairs at 700+ Samsung authorized locations

Replacements as soon as the next business day

Samsung expert support is available 24/7 for new device setup, transferring content, and connecting with other devices

