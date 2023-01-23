Make a Power Run on Samsung TV deals before the clock runs out

In American football, a power run is utilized out of various personnel groupings and alignments to attack downhill versus the defensive front seven. You don’t need an NFL team to pull off a Power Run on the latest Samsung TV deals. These Samsung TV deals are some of the best we’ve seen on some of the best models the company has. So check out what’s available below and make that Power Run before the clock runs out.

These Samsung TV deals are good starting today until February 12, 2023.

Samsung TV Deals

OLED TVs

OLED 4K

Our advanced 4K OLED Processor takes ordinary picture and makes it extraordinary. Thanks to self-illuminating pixels and Quantum Dots, you can enjoy a naturally bright and colorful picture every time. The Samsung OLED 4K TV works in tandem with the mighty AI-powered processor to deliver superb contrast and our sharp 4K picture. The finished result is picture detail that’ll take your breath away. Samsung

Save $1,200 on the 65” Samsung OLED S95B TV, on sale for $1,799

Neo QLED TVs

Neo QLED 8K

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K features the expansive Infinity Screen with a near-invisible bezel and the Attachable Slim One Connect that keeps your cables out of sight. For all you watch, experience AI-powered 8K. Behind the scenes, the ultra-high performance 8K processor uses 20 neural networks to deliver our most immersive picture yet, with intuitive Smart Hub controls, Atmos sound, exquisite 8K upscaling and more. Samsung

Save $3,500 on the 85” QN900B, on sale for $4,999

Neo QLED 4K

Brilliant details shine even in well lit spaces/rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. Powered by a huge grid of ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs made for Samsung Neo QLED, individual light zones are carefully controlled to create incredible color and contrast on the Mini LED TV. Every detail bursts to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended. With Quantum HDR 32X and its wide range of brilliant colors, you’ll discover all the nuances in the latest Hollywood movies and shows made for High Dynamic Range. Samsung

Save $2,300 on the 85” QN90B TV, on sale for $2,699

Save $1,200 on the 75” QN90B TV, on sale for $2,299

Save $1,700 on the 85” QN85B TV, on sale for $2,299

Save $1,000 on the 75” QN85B TV, on sale for $1,799

Save $1,300 on the 85” Q80B, on sale for $1,999

Save $600 on the 75” Q80B, on sale for $1,599

Lifestyle TVs

The Terrace

Save $2,000 on the 75” Terrace Full Sun, on sale for $10,999

Save $1,500 on the 65” Terrace Full Sun, on sale for $8,499

Save $500 on the 75” Terrace Partial Sun, on sale for $5,999

Save $500 on the 65” Terrace Partial Sun, on sale for $4,499

Save $500 on the 55” Terrace Partial Sun, on sale for $2,999

The Frame TV

Save $800 on the 85” Frame, on sale for $3,499

Save $700 on the 75” Frame, on sale for $2,299

Save $300 on the 65” Frame, on sale for $1,699

Save $200 on the 65” Serif TV, on sale for $1,799

Last Updated on January 23, 2023.