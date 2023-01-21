New T-Mobile data breach hits 37 million of its users

T-Mobile data breach, the phrase is becoming all too familiar as the company is hit, yet again, with a major hack. The last T-Mobile data breach wasn’t that long ago; it was in 2021. The one previous to that was in 2018 and the significant Experian data breach involved T-Mobile. The company doesn’t seem to have much luck in not being a target.

T-Mobile said on Thursday that they are looking into a new data breach, which has affected 37 million post-paid and pre-paid customers. The company says the attack may cause the company to incur significant costs. After the 2021 T-Mobile data breach, the company agreed to upgrade its security and settled litigation concerning that particular breach.

T-mobile recognized the breach on January 5th and said it was contained within a day and added that no sensitive data was exposed, such as financial information. According to Reuters, the FCC has opened an investigation into the incident.

“Carriers have a unique responsibility to protect customer information. When they fail to do so, we will hold them accountable. This incident is the latest in a string of data breaches at the company, and the FCC is investigating,” the spokesperson said.

T-Mobile shares did fall on Friday, and the company declined to comment further on the breach as they investigate further. The breach does not inspire confidence in investors and customers alike.

“While these cybersecurity breaches may not be systemic in nature, their frequency of occurrence at T-Mobile is an alarming outlier relative to telecom peers,” said Neil Mack, senior analyst for Moody’s Investors Service. “It could negatively impact customer behavior, cause churn to spike and potentially attract the scrutiny of the FCC and other regulators.” Reuters

It will be interesting to see what the company does to fix the security situation. They were supposed to be working on that when this breach occurred.

