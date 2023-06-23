Fossil begins to integrate Google Assistant on its Wear OS watches

Fossil watches have been around even before its current line of smartwatches. At one point, I had around a dozen of the company’s watches back in the ’90s and I loved them. The company still makes dumb watches, but its smartwatch category has grown substantially.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Now, Fossil Group is pleased to share that Google Assistant is now rolling out to Gen 6 devices powered with Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 3). Google Assistant will become available in an update this month and is only supported on watches paired with Android phones (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store) in supported countries.

Once connected, users have the option to set up their preferred methods to access Google Assistant—via pressing and holding down the upper button, tapping a corresponding complication on the watch face, or saying “Hey Google” to get started. Talk to Google Assistant right from your wrist to ask questions, play music, respond to texts, control smart home devices and more.

With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa available, Fossil Group users have more ways to customize their smartwatch experience in a way that enables them to best manage their home and life from a single device. Users can access both voice assistants via their preferred shortcuts once set up.

Google Assistant is now available for Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches with Wear OS 3. Google Assistant is only supported on watches paired with Android phones. Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries. Fossil Group watches consist of Michael Kors, Diesel, Skagen, and of course Fossil.

Do you have a Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch? Are you excited about Assistant coming to your watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.