Samsung announces behemoth 98″ QLED 4K TV to its lineup

Samsung Premium TVs are some of the best you can lay your eyes on, and the company just gave us way more to lay our eyes on. The company announced its behemoth 98″ QLED 4K TV to its lineup. This mega-screen is the newest addition to the 2023 Samsung TV lineup that delivers rich detail, and super-precise arrays of color and contrast for a large screen cinematic home entertainment experience.

The 98” Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV will be offered at an eye watering $7,999.99. But, Samsung is offering interested shoppers limited-time reserve and early order pricing promotions almost as big as the screen itself:

Reserve Now, Save Later: Starting today through July 2, reserve the 98” Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV on Samsung’s website and at participating retailers to receive a $500 credit for use toward purchase during the early order period.

Starting today through July 2, reserve the 98” Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV on Samsung’s website and at participating retailers to receive a $500 credit for use toward purchase during the early order period. Early Order Special: From July 3 through July 23, place your early order for the Samsung 98” QLED 4K Smart TV and receive even more savings, including an additional $1,000 savings, a premium Samsung Q-Series soundbar (model Q800C), plus free delivery & installation.

Here are more details on the new 98″ QLED 4K TV (model 98Q80C) as provided by Samsung:

The 98” Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV delivers picture quality that is enhanced by Direct Full Array and Quantum HDR+ technology. Featuring the Samsung Neural Quantum Processor, the new model upscales all your favorite content to 4K resolution, regardless of its source format. Whether streaming an HD movie, watching live sports, or taking a trip down memory lane watching home videos, viewers can experience content in a new way as the picture comes alive right from the screen.

The TV also boasts a three-bezel-less design for a picture that defies limits. Despite its slim bezel, this TV packs a powerful punch when it comes to audio, thanks to the inclusion of Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony 3.0.

Whether you’re gaming in the living room, or setting up a family entertainment center, the 98” Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV can fit right in. With its ultra-large screen, you can stay immersed in the action, regardless of where you’re seated, with an ideal recommended viewing distance of around 10 feet.

With the 98” display, you can bring all your favorite games to life in vivid detail with the Samsung Gaming Hub, the all-in-one platform that gives players access to nearly 3,000 games from top gaming companies, such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut – no console required.

