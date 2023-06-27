Windows 11 may become a cloud based operating system

|
,

Microsoft has been on a role lately with its embrace of ChatGPT and integration of the technology into its Bing search engine. The company is taking plenty of leaps and risks with its software and it may be taking a big leap with the mothership itself, Windows 11.

Currently, Windows 11 comes pre-installed on PCs and after some setup by the user, it works straight from the computer’s hard drive. As reported by Engadget. “Presentation documents revealed from the current hearings between the Federal Trade Commission and Microsoft over its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the tech giant has a long-term goal of letting users load the entirety of Windows 11 through the cloud. The documents, first reported by The Verge, date back to June 2022.”

Engadget’s report goes on to say. “The stated intent to move Windows 11 “increasingly to the cloud” would build on its current efforts to enable ever-access to the company’s Windows 365 software suite. Microsoft said it would “Use the power of the cloud and client to enable improved AI-powered services and full roaming of people’s digital experience.””

Xbox Cloud Gaming brings Xbox games to Windows as well as, Android, and Apple iPhones and iPads.

Given that Microsoft has launched Xbox Cloud Gaming and Microsoft 365, it makes sense that the company is seeking to go fully cloud based for its software services. It will be an interesting thing to experience and we’re sure there will be many questions as to how this service will exactly work and how reliable the service will be.

