Linksys has announced its Velop Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system

Linksys has announced the latest addition to its Wi-Fi 6E product portfolio – the Linksys Velop Pro 6E. It is the first in its new Designer Series using the “nature inspired” droplet design, along with features that provide a Wi-Fi 6E experience at an affordable price point ($199.99).

Wi-Fi 6E offers an extra 6GHz band connection that helps cut down on interference and improves speeds to connected devices. Powered by the Qualcomm Immersive Home 316 Platform, the Linksys Velop Pro 6E brings more range and coverage with Wi-Fi 6E, enabling users to stream, download, or work with a faster and wider connection, and more devices on their network.

Each tri-band node has one 1Gbps Ethernet LAN port for connecting wired devices to wireless networks. With the latest Linksys Mobile App, the Velop Pro 6E is easily set up in under 10 minutes, and managed remotely with security and other useful features such as guest access, parental controls, and more.

Here are the features of this new Linksys mesh Wi-Fi system:

Improved setup: With a quick and easy process, users can set up 3 nodes in under 10 minutes.

Security: Protect your devices with automatic security updates, a separate guest network, and other advanced features through the app.

user connections to malicious or inappropriate websites and content. Stable, blazing-fast coverage: Qualcomm® Immersive Home 316 Platform blends innovative mesh capabilities with advanced Wi-Fi 6E features.

New form factor: Latest droplet design brings improved thermal management, coverage, and performance in a more compact footprint.

Revised packaging: New recyclable packaging made from 65% recycled material.

Improved mesh technology: Providing users a simple self-optimized capability for collaboration, streaming, gaming, or large gatherings with multiple devices. The network is automatically monitored regularly to ensure a quality experience.

The Linksys Velop Pro 6E will be available July 16th for MSRP $199.99 (1-pack), $349.99 (2-pack), and $499.99 (3-pack) on Linksys.com.

