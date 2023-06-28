Bowers & Wilkins introduces the 800 Series Signature loudspeakers

Bowers & Wilkins only uses the Signature name sparingly, reserving it for the rare and radically upgraded versions of its conventional loudspeakers and technologies. Since the brand was founded in 1966, only seven series of loudspeakers have carried the Signature mark. Enter the 800 Series Signature loudspeakers.

The new Bowers & Wilkins 800 Series Signature (801 D4 Signature and 805 D4 Signature) build on a heritage that stretches back to the Silver Signature loudspeaker of 1991, originally developed as a posthumous tribute to the founder of the company, John Bowers. The new models build on the performance and aesthetic benchmarks of the 801 D4 and 805 D4 models that form the basis of their respective designs, featuring carefully upgraded components plus luxurious new finishes.

805 D4

The new 801 D4 Signature and 805 D4 Signature represent the pinnacle of current Bowers & Wilkins thinking and design, and are the new flagships in the company’s loudspeaker portfolio.

The 805 D4 Signature brings new standards of performance and capability in a smaller, more room-friendly form factor than its mighty sibling. As with the larger 801 D4 Signature model, the 805 D4 Signature also includes an all-new grille mesh for more openness and transparency, plus an upgraded crossover with new bypass capacitors.

801 D4

In addition, an all-new bass / midrange motor system features upgraded performance from its 165mm (6.5”) drive unit, ensuring both a cleaner delivery through the midrange plus more extended bass. Finally, it features mechanical revisions to its aluminum top plate aimed at further reducing unwanted noise and vibration from the structure.

Find out more about the Bowers & Wilkins 800 Series Signature loudspeakers on the company’s website at the link below.

Available from 28th June from selected dealers, the 800 Series Signature is available in two special finishes:

Midnight Blue Metallic and California Burl Gloss.

801 D4 Signature: $50,000

805 D4 Signature: $12,000

