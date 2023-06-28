Some Pixel 7 users are experiencing a screen flickering issue

The Pixel 7 range of smartphones from Google has been touted as the company’s best smartphone ever. But no matter how good a product is, there are always issues that crop up from time to time. No smartphone maker is immune to this, we only need to look back at Samsung’s Note 7 disaster as well as Apple’s iPhone 4 antenna debacle.

Users of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been reporting an issue of screen flickering, and the reports seem to be increasing. One of our followers, Luke Shiras, pinged us on MeWe and brought this to our attention. Luke provided a YouTube video of his device experiencing the screen flickering issue, and also stated that this was a replacement device after he had the original (also with screen flickering) replaced.

Luke’s problem is not isolated. There have been reports popping up across the web complaining about Pixel 7 screen flickering or black screens. Here are just a few of those instances:

“We got my partner a Pixel 7 less than 2 months ago, brand new from Spectrum Mobile. It suddenly went to a black screen and is completely unresponsive.” Reddit user.

“The phone seems to get really hot and I can see screen flicker and kind of like burn in shadowing from screen to screen, vertical lines as well.” Reddit user.”

“Just purchased the pixel 7, after setting it up the first thing I did was log into YouTube to watch a video to compare it to the Pixel 6. After opening an HDR video the screen begins to flicker in a gray color, it does this everytime the video opens up, I scroll through the video, or I change the orientation or quality of the video.” Reddit user.

“My P7P is having issues with the screen. If the screen goes dark it won’t come back on without a hard restart (pwr + vol up). I’ve turned all the settings down including brightness and suddenly it’s obvious that the top left of the screen is bad, flickering wildly.” Reddit user.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment and will update this story should we get a response. Of note: our Senior Editor Jason Bouwmeester has not experienced this issue with his Pixel 7 devices.

You can find more instances and examples of this over on Piunikaweb. Thanks to Luke Shiras for bringing this to our attention.

What do you think of this Pixel 7 problem? Are you experiencing this issue?