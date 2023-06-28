Ten great over-ear headphones under $100

Looking for a great pair of over-ear headphones without breaking the bank? You’re in luck! There are several great options available for under $100. It’s important to note, a list of ten is far from exhaustive, there are more than ten great pairs of over-ear headphones. This list is intended to get you started, and perhaps some of these over-ear headphones will inspire you to search and compare others to the ones below.

Here are 10 great picks, prices shown are accurate as of publishing and may change over time.

Ten Great Over-Ear Headphones

Soundcore Life Q30 Wireless

These headphones offer excellent noise cancellation for the price, as well as long battery life and a comfortable design.

JBL Tune 760NC Wireless

These headphones also offer good noise cancellation, and they have a more bass-heavy sound signature than the Anker Soundcore Life Q30.

Razer Opus X Wireless

These headphones are a great choice for gamers, as they have low latency and a comfortable design that won’t interfere with your headset.

Plantronics BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless

These headphones are a great all-rounder, with good sound quality, sweat proofing, and good battery life.

Soundcore Life Q35 Wireless

These headphones offer a more premium experience than the Anker Soundcore Life Q30, with better sound quality and longer battery life.

Philips SHP9500

These headphones are a great choice for audiophiles, as they offer exceptional sound quality for the price.

Logitech G433

These headphones are a great choice for gamers, as they offer good sound quality and a comfortable design that won’t interfere with your headset.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT

These headphones offer good sound quality and a comfortable design, making them a great choice for everyday use.

Sennheiser HD 280 Pro

These headphones are a great choice for studio work, as they offer excellent sound quality and a neutral sound signature.

Beyerdynamic DT 990 PRO

These headphones are a great choice for audiophiles, as they offer splendid sound quality and a wide soundstage. Yes, they are slightly over the $100 price point, but not by much and you get a lot for that extra money! Though you can find them on sale from time to time.

This is just a small selection of the great over-ear headphones available for under $100. With so many great options to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect pair for your needs. Factors to consider when choosing over-ear headphones under $100

Factors to Consider Before Buying

There are a few factors to consider when selecting over-ear headphones under $100. These include:

Sound quality: The most important factor for many people is sound quality. Make sure to read reviews to see how the headphones perform in terms of bass, treble, and overall clarity.

Noise cancellation: If you're looking for headphones to block out ambient noise, make sure to pick a pair with active noise cancellation (ANC).

Battery life: If you intend to use your headphones for long periods of time, make sure to select a pair with a long battery life.

Comfort: Over-ear headphones can be worn for hours on end, so it's essential to select a pair that's comfortable to wear.

Build quality: Over-ear headphones can be expensive, so you want to make sure that you're getting a pair that's well-built and will last.

Conclusion

There are a number of great over-ear headphones available for under $100. With so many great options to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect pair for your needs.

