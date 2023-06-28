Coming to Tubi July 2023: Blade; hunt some vampires this summer!

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long because Tubi did not provide their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in April 2022, and we now have the Coming to Tubi July 2023 edition for you. Here comes John Wick!

Estimated reading time: 11 minutes

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi July 2023 highlights some new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly. Did I mention John Wick is on Tubi in July?

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app on various devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi July 2023 edition!

Tubi Originals

Action

Escaping Paradise (7/8): When a young couple vacations on an exotic island, they encounter a dangerous fugitive who is determined to keep them from leaving.

When a young couple vacations on an exotic island, they encounter a dangerous fugitive who is determined to keep them from leaving. Sunset Superman (7/27): A drunk army ranger must keep his grandmother oblivious to the home invasion he’s defending her from.

Drama

Deadly Dilf (7/20): A harmless flirtation between a college freshman and the hot dad next door turns deadly when the young girl becomes obsessed with him and tries to destroy his marriage.

A harmless flirtation between a college freshman and the hot dad next door turns deadly when the young girl becomes obsessed with him and tries to destroy his marriage. Picture Me Dead (7/13): When a district attorney’s niece is murdered and the man who is responsible is exonerated, the attorney is willing to risk everything she has to bring the

murderer to justice.

Documentary/Unscripted

Scariest Places In The World (7/12): Step into 10 of the most terrifying locations in the world, ranging from haunted castles to abandoned islands certain to send chills down your spine.

Step into 10 of the most terrifying locations in the world, ranging from haunted castles to abandoned islands certain to send chills down your spine. TMZ NO BS: Chris Brown (7/26): Chris Brown skyrocketed to fame and became one of the biggest stars in the world, but the trajectory of his life and career changed forever after he violently assaulted Rihanna.

Horror

Deep Web: Murdershow (7/8): A podcaster’s investigation of his sister’s death leads him to a grisly website, where the highest bidder decides how a chosen victim will be killed.

A podcaster’s investigation of his sister’s death leads him to a grisly website, where the highest bidder decides how a chosen victim will be killed. Cabin Girl (7/12): When a van-life influencer moves into an isolated cabin, she discovers the home has a dark history and becomes haunted by a troubled spirit.

When a van-life influencer moves into an isolated cabin, she discovers the home has a dark history and becomes haunted by a troubled spirit. Meet The Killer Parents (7/14): A young woman fights to escape her boyfriend’s wealthy family after learning they’re planning to drug and groom her, to replace their long-dead daughter.

Thriller

No Filter (7/28): Viral sensation Anna’s pranks escalate as a demonic force invades her feed, blurring reality and virtuality. She must fight to survive or be taken offline.

Viral sensation Anna’s pranks escalate as a demonic force invades her feed, blurring reality and virtuality. She must fight to survive or be taken offline. Five Star Murder (7/28): A concierge and a headstrong guest investigate a murder at a hotel while a storm traps a group of ruthless hidden-treasure hunters inside.

Coming To Tubi July 2023

Action

Blade

“Blade”

“Enter the Dragon”

“Escape Plan 2: Hades”

“Escape Plan: The Extractors”

“Escape Plan”

“Hitman”

“Jurassic Park III”

“Jurassic Park”

“Jurassic World”

“Max Payne”

“Speed 2: Cruise Control”

“Speed”

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

“The Mummy Returns”

“The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor”

“The Mummy” (’99)

“The Rundown”

“Wanted”

Art House

“ A Scanner Darkly”

“Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams”

“Dazed And Confused”

“Dragged Across Concrete”

“Sicario”

“Skate Kitchen”

“The Color Of Money”

“The Hurricane”

Black Cinema

“All Eyez On Me”

“Amen”

“Baby Boy”

“Class Act”

“First Sunday”

“Guess Who”

“The Great Debaters”

“White Men Can’t Jump”

“You Got Served: Beat The World”

“You Got Served”

Comedy

“Adventures In Babysitting (1987)”

“Bad Company (2002)”

“Big Trouble In Little China”

“Clerks II”

“Click (2006)”

“Guess Who”

“Hudson Hawk”

“My Super Ex-Girlfriend”

“Nutty Professor Ii: The Klumps”

“Stripes”

“The Hot Chick”

“The Nutty Professor”

“What Happens In Vegas”

Documentary

“Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin’ With The Godmother” – 7/12

“Cunningham” – 7/23

“Divide And Conquer: The Story Of Roger Ailes” -7/21

“Good Ol’ Freda” – 7/28

“Square Grouper” – 7/7

“The Brink”

“The Last Race” – 7/21

“The Panama Papers”

“Welcome To Chechnya”

Drama

“21 (2008)”

“Big Fish”

“Casino”

“Chain Reaction”

“Cocktail”

“Eat Pray Love”

“Goodfellas”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“The Perks Of Being A Wallflower”

Horror

“1408”

“Blade”

“Carrie (2013)” -7/3

“Hostel Part II”

“Hostel”

“Insidious: Chapter 3”

“Maggie”

Kids & Family

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit”

“The Longshots”

“Big”

“Kit Kittredge: An American Girl”

“The Ant Bully”

“The Nut Job”

“Dennis The Menace”

“Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird”

Romance

“Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)”

“Coyote Ugly”

“It Happened One Night”

“Killers”

“Love And Basketball”

“Romancing The Stone”

“Two Can Play That Game”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (Director’s Cut)”

“Highlander”

“Little Joe”

“Stealth”

“The Darkest Minds”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Manhattan Project”

“The Mortal Instruments: City of Bone”

Thriller

“Black Widow”

“Carlito’s Way”

“Dead Ringers”

“Dirty Harry”

“Fallen”

“Seven”

“Street Kings”

“The Perfect Guy”

Western

“3:10 to Yuma”

“Cowboy”

“Open Range”

“Red River”

“Renegade”

“Silverado”

“The Last Manhunt”

“The Longest Drive”

“The Magnificent Seven (1960)”

“Wild Wild West”

Which movies in this edition of Coming to Tubi July 2023 are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos!