EGO and John Deere partner on dealer network

EGO has been around since 2014, I know because I own several EGO products and reviewed the company’s self-propelled push mower and snow blower many years ago. Both of those machines are still going strong, though the mower was replaced under EGO’s five-year warranty. I never figured out what happened to it, but the company honored its warranty unquestionably and sent me a new mower.

Now, EGO’s parent company, Chervon, has entered into a partnership with John Deere that allows the brands to provide users with EGO battery-powered lawn care solutions through John Deere dealers. EGO is now the largest battery-powered platform and the #1 Rated Brand in battery powered OPE.

As part of this agreement, EGO’s complete range of mowers, blowers, trimmers, edgers, chainsaws, and snow blowers will be available at John Deere dealers in the United States and Canada starting in the fall of 2023.

“We are thrilled to join forces with John Deere to bring our best-in-class battery platform to even more customers,” said Mike Clancy, CEO at Chervon North America, the parent company of EGO. “This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionize the outdoor power equipment industry and provide sustainable solutions without compromise to consumers all across North America.” EGO

Initially, the company had started selling its equipment online and through Home Depot. Over the years, they have been in other retailers, but getting a foothold into the John Deere dealer network is a big deal. On a personal note, my equipment is going strong and even the batteries, now over five years old, are in good shape and working great.

