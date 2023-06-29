Lights, Camera, Crackle: July 2023, pick your fighter. Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

We’re inches away from July 2023 and knee-deep into summer! That means new content is coming to Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup. This month is wild, with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard facing off in a legendary battle! Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in July 2023 on Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For the Soul.

Estimated reading time: 12 minutes

The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touchpoints this year.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for July 2023 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. Which fighter’s corner are you in? Johnny Depp? Amber Heard? Let us know on social media!

As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Center Stage in July 2023

Playing on Crackle

Mad Max: Fury Road

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, a woman rebels against a tyrannical ruler in search for her homeland with a group of female prisoners, a psychotic worshiper and a drifter named Max.

Cast: Charlize Theron (Monster), Tom Hardy (Taboo), Nicholas Hoult (Renfield). Availability: July 9th

Magalodon

A military vessel on the search for an unidentified submersible finds themselves face to face with a giant shark, forced to use only what they have on board to defend themselves from the monstrous beast.

Cast: Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs), Caroline Harris (FBI: Most Wanted), Ego Mikitas (The Blacklist). Availability: July 1st

Crash Canyon

While driving to their vacation, a family falls into a canyon and must learn to get on with their fellow stranded neighbors and, mostly, one another.

Cast: Patrick McKenna (Stargate SG-1), Jennifer Irwin (Superstar), Bryan McAuley (Hotel Transylvania: The Series). Availability: July 1st

The Caller

Troubled divorcee Mary Kee is tormented by a series of sinister phone calls from a mysterious woman. When the stranger implies that she’s calling from the past, Mary tries to break off contact. But the caller doesn’t like being ignored, and looks for revenge in a unique and terrifying way. Also starring Stephen Moyer.

Cast: Rachelle Lefevre (Twilight), Stephen Moyer (True Blood), Lorna Raver (Drag Me to Hell). Availability: July 1st

Daughter of the Wolf

A military veteran hunts the men who kidnapped her son.

Cast: Gina Carano (The Mandalorian), Richard Dreyfuss (JAWS). Available: July 1st

Support the Girls

The general manager at a highway-side ”sports bar with curves” has her incurable optimism and faith, in her girls, her customers, and herself, tested over the course of a long, strange day.

Cast: Regina Hall (Scary Movie), Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus), Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Availability: July 1st

The Hunter

Willem Dafoe plays a mercenary sent by a corporation to the untamed wilderness of Tasmania to track down a tiger thought to be extinct, whose genetic code holds the secret to a dangerous weapon.

Cast: Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man), Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Morgan Davies (Evil Dead Rise). Availability: July 1st

Depp Vs. Heard: All On The Line

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard. Who will you pick?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Hollywood stars, once married, but now head to head in the court of law. A 50 million dollar defamation trial that has divided fans. Everything is on the line in this battle of the century, only one can be victorious. Availability: July 1st

Lair

A fractured family are forced to face their demons, metaphorically and literally, as they unwittingly become embroiled in a man’s attempt to prove the existence of the supernatural to overturn a friend’s murder conviction.

Cast: Oded Fehr (The Mummy), Corey Johnson (Captain Phillips), Alexandra Gilbreath (Monarch of the Glen). Availability: July 1st

Nix

A psychological horror film inspired by Germanic folklore, the story of Nix follows a tragedy at a mysterious lake and its frightening consequences as a shattered family unravels the truth.

Cast: James Zimbardi (General Hospital), Anthony C. Ferrante (Sharknado), Michael Paré (The Lincoln Lawyer). Availability: July 1st

The Detonator

This explosive, action-packed thriller stars Wesley Snipes as CIA agent Sonni Griffith. Ordered to escort a Russian woman to the U.S. and to keep her safe from the angry arms dealer who are in hot pursuit of her, Griffith (Snipes) must also uncover the leak within the CIA which is leading the well-armed mercenaries directly to them.

The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T

One of Hollywood’s best fantasies, devised by Dr. Seuss, about a young boy who has a nightmare about a cruel piano teacher ruling over a land where kidnapped youngsters are forced to practice the piano. Availability: July 1st

Which of these Crackle titles are you most excited for? Which fighter did you pick? Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

Playing on Redbox

Wedding Daze : A guy proposes to his girlfriend, who drops dead. His BFF tries to get him to date other women but he only talks about his dead big love. At a diner, he proposes to a cute waitress just to get his BFF off his back. She says yes. Cast: Jason Biggs (American Pie), Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers), Michael Weston (Garden State) Available: July 1st

: A guy proposes to his girlfriend, who drops dead. His BFF tries to get him to date other women but he only talks about his dead big love. At a diner, he proposes to a cute waitress just to get his BFF off his back. She says yes. Cast: Jason Biggs (American Pie), Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers), Michael Weston (Garden State) Available: July 1st What Just Happened : Two weeks in the life of a fading Hollywood producer who’s having a rough time trying to get his new picture made. Cast: Robert De Niro (Meet the Parents), John Turturro (Barton Fink), Stanley Tucci (Big Night) Available: July 14th

: Two weeks in the life of a fading Hollywood producer who’s having a rough time trying to get his new picture made. Cast: Robert De Niro (Meet the Parents), John Turturro (Barton Fink), Stanley Tucci (Big Night) Available: July 14th Frontera : A former Arizona sheriff’s wife is killed while riding on their ranch property. It would appear a Mexican man illegally crossing into the US is at fault. As the former and the current sheriff search for answers, lives are changed forever. Cast: Ed Harris (The Right Stuff), Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Michael Peña (Ant-Man) Available: July 1st

: A former Arizona sheriff’s wife is killed while riding on their ranch property. It would appear a Mexican man illegally crossing into the US is at fault. As the former and the current sheriff search for answers, lives are changed forever. Cast: Ed Harris (The Right Stuff), Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Michael Peña (Ant-Man) Available: July 1st Desert Shadow s: Two brothers, Donnie and Eric, embark on a hunting trip but become prey to a deadly creature that has roamed the desert for centuries. Cast: Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Julie Anne Prescott (The Amityville Harvest), Bill Farmer (Space Jam) Available: July 1st

s: Two brothers, Donnie and Eric, embark on a hunting trip but become prey to a deadly creature that has roamed the desert for centuries. Cast: Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Julie Anne Prescott (The Amityville Harvest), Bill Farmer (Space Jam) Available: July 1st Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior : When the head of a statue sacred to a village is stolen, a young martial artist goes to the big city and finds himself taking on the underworld to retrieve it. Cast: Tony Jaa (Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy), Phetthai Vongkumlao (The Protector), Pumwaree Yodkamol (The Bodyguard) Available: July 11th

: When the head of a statue sacred to a village is stolen, a young martial artist goes to the big city and finds himself taking on the underworld to retrieve it. Cast: Tony Jaa (Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy), Phetthai Vongkumlao (The Protector), Pumwaree Yodkamol (The Bodyguard) Available: July 11th Outlaw : A group of people who feel betrayed by their government and let down by their Police force form a modern-day outlaw posse to right what they see as the wrongs of society. Cast: Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring), Danny Dyer (Severance), Rupert Friend (Hitman: Agent 47) Available: July 14th

: A group of people who feel betrayed by their government and let down by their Police force form a modern-day outlaw posse to right what they see as the wrongs of society. Cast: Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring), Danny Dyer (Severance), Rupert Friend (Hitman: Agent 47) Available: July 14th Nature Calls : Polar-opposite brothers Randy and Kirk never saw eye-to-eye, but their rivalry is taken to a new level when Randy hijacks Kirk’s son’s sleepover, taking the boys on a Scout Trip to remember. Cast: Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass), Rob Riggle (The Daily Show) Available: July 14th

: Polar-opposite brothers Randy and Kirk never saw eye-to-eye, but their rivalry is taken to a new level when Randy hijacks Kirk’s son’s sleepover, taking the boys on a Scout Trip to remember. Cast: Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass), Rob Riggle (The Daily Show) Available: July 14th Sushi Girl : Upon his release from prison, Fish is brought to an abandoned restaurant by his old associate, Duke, to celebrate his newfound freedom. However, there’s unfinished business that Duke is determined to solve. Cast: Tony Todd (Candyman), Noah Hathaway (The Neverending Story), Cortney Palm (Everlasting) Available: July 1st

: Upon his release from prison, Fish is brought to an abandoned restaurant by his old associate, Duke, to celebrate his newfound freedom. However, there’s unfinished business that Duke is determined to solve. Cast: Tony Todd (Candyman), Noah Hathaway (The Neverending Story), Cortney Palm (Everlasting) Available: July 1st The Good Doctor : A young doctor goes to unconscionable extremes to remain in the service of a female patient with a kidney disorder. Cast: Orlando Bloom (Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings), Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road), Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures) Available: July 1st

: A young doctor goes to unconscionable extremes to remain in the service of a female patient with a kidney disorder. Cast: Orlando Bloom (Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings), Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road), Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures) Available: July 1st Pusher : A drug pusher grows increasingly desperate after a botched deal leaves him with a large debt to a ruthless drug lord. Cast: Kim Bodnia (The Witcher), Zlatko Buric (Snatch), Laura Drasbæk (The Sommerdahl Murders) Available: July 1st

: A drug pusher grows increasingly desperate after a botched deal leaves him with a large debt to a ruthless drug lord. Cast: Kim Bodnia (The Witcher), Zlatko Buric (Snatch), Laura Drasbæk (The Sommerdahl Murders) Available: July 1st The Green Knight : A fantasy retelling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. Cast: Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire), Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina), Joel Edgerton (Warrior) Available: July 1st

: A fantasy retelling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. Cast: Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire), Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina), Joel Edgerton (Warrior) Available: July 1st The Humans: During one evening, the Blake family gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving in a broken-down flat newly rented by the daughter and her new man. As the darkness falls, we find that all have less to be thankful about. Cast: Richard Jenkins (Step Brothers), Jayne Houdyshell (Only Murders in the Building), Amy Schumer (Trainwreck) Available: July 1st

Playing on Chicken Soup

Love Map : A self-assured relationship columnist about to launch a dating app that uses a figurative map of personal characteristics to match people is sent on assignment with a prickly tour guide to create a real map of the most romantic places in Florida as a promotional tool. Their differing views on everything from what qualifies as breakfast food to how to know when you’re in love makes for a bumpy ride. An unexpected detour shows them tender moments happen in the most unlikely places, and the road to true love often takes you off course. Cast: Ashley Bratcher (Unplanned), Reed Favero (Ballers), David Raizor (You Can’t Take My Daughter) Available: July 1st

: A self-assured relationship columnist about to launch a dating app that uses a figurative map of personal characteristics to match people is sent on assignment with a prickly tour guide to create a real map of the most romantic places in Florida as a promotional tool. Their differing views on everything from what qualifies as breakfast food to how to know when you’re in love makes for a bumpy ride. An unexpected detour shows them tender moments happen in the most unlikely places, and the road to true love often takes you off course. Cast: Ashley Bratcher (Unplanned), Reed Favero (Ballers), David Raizor (You Can’t Take My Daughter) Available: July 1st This is Paradise : The series follows two polar opposite women who meet for the first time at a funeral and are shocked to discover they share a father and co-own an old island hotel he left to them both. Cast: Julia Woolley Chatwin (Cargo), Michael Oloyede (Brooklyn Blue Sky) Available: July 1st

: The series follows two polar opposite women who meet for the first time at a funeral and are shocked to discover they share a father and co-own an old island hotel he left to them both. Cast: Julia Woolley Chatwin (Cargo), Michael Oloyede (Brooklyn Blue Sky) Available: July 1st In the Vault: Season 1 : One month into college, a freshman dies – but was it suicide or murder? Everyone in the dorm hall suspects one another of foul play, and the truth will stun everyone! Cast: Audrey Whitby (The Thundermans), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Caleb Castille (NCIS: Los Angeles) Available: July 1st

: One month into college, a freshman dies – but was it suicide or murder? Everyone in the dorm hall suspects one another of foul play, and the truth will stun everyone! Cast: Audrey Whitby (The Thundermans), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Caleb Castille (NCIS: Los Angeles) Available: July 1st Poldark : Ross Poldark returns from war to right wrongs and reunite with the love of his life. Cast: Aidan Turner (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey), Eleanor Tomlinson (The Illusionist), Jack Farthing (Rain Dogs) Available: July 1st

: Ross Poldark returns from war to right wrongs and reunite with the love of his life. Cast: Aidan Turner (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey), Eleanor Tomlinson (The Illusionist), Jack Farthing (Rain Dogs) Available: July 1st Another Kind of Wedding : Matthew and Louisa are about to celebrate the biggest day of their lives, but their wedding becomes the perfect venue for their dysfunctional families to confront what tore them apart in the first place. Of course, when you marry your brother’s ex-girlfriend and force your separated parents to be in the same place at the same time, fireworks are bound to go off. Cast: Kathleen Turner (Romancing the Stone), Kevin Zegers (The Rookie: Feds), Jessica Paré (SEAL Team) Available: July 1st

: Matthew and Louisa are about to celebrate the biggest day of their lives, but their wedding becomes the perfect venue for their dysfunctional families to confront what tore them apart in the first place. Of course, when you marry your brother’s ex-girlfriend and force your separated parents to be in the same place at the same time, fireworks are bound to go off. Cast: Kathleen Turner (Romancing the Stone), Kevin Zegers (The Rookie: Feds), Jessica Paré (SEAL Team) Available: July 1st Until We Meet Again : A woman discovers that her new house is inhabited by the ghost of a passionate young concert pianist who died tragically thirty-five years earlier. Cast: Jackson Rathbone (Twilight), Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars), Michael Madsen (The Hateful Eight) Available: July 6th

: A woman discovers that her new house is inhabited by the ghost of a passionate young concert pianist who died tragically thirty-five years earlier. Cast: Jackson Rathbone (Twilight), Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars), Michael Madsen (The Hateful Eight) Available: July 6th Sequoia : A lively young woman grappling with a very tough situation travels to Sequoia National Park intending to end her life, but her plans are interrupted by her colorful family and an unexpected romance. Cast: Aly Michalka (Easy A), Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek), Demetri Martin (In A World…) Available: July 1st

: A lively young woman grappling with a very tough situation travels to Sequoia National Park intending to end her life, but her plans are interrupted by her colorful family and an unexpected romance. Cast: Aly Michalka (Easy A), Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek), Demetri Martin (In A World…) Available: July 1st Living Small : Living Small explores the world of tiny houses through the lives of the people on the movement’s forefront. The film centers on Anderson Page as he builds a tiny house for the first time, discovering the challenges and rewards of constructing one’s own living space. Living Small offers an alternative meditation on the spaces we inhabit and asks: Could we live more, with less? Available: July 1st

: Living Small explores the world of tiny houses through the lives of the people on the movement’s forefront. The film centers on Anderson Page as he builds a tiny house for the first time, discovering the challenges and rewards of constructing one’s own living space. Living Small offers an alternative meditation on the spaces we inhabit and asks: Could we live more, with less? Available: July 1st Dark River : Following the death of her father, Alice returns to her home village for the first time in 15 years to claim from her estranged brother the family farm she believes is rightfully hers. Cast: Ruth Wilson (The Affair), Sean Bean (Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings), Mark Stanley (Game of Thrones) Available: July 1st

: Following the death of her father, Alice returns to her home village for the first time in 15 years to claim from her estranged brother the family farm she believes is rightfully hers. Cast: Ruth Wilson (The Affair), Sean Bean (Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings), Mark Stanley (Game of Thrones) Available: July 1st Camilla Dickinson : Fifteen-year-old Camilla Dickinson leads a sheltered life in New York City until her parents’ marriage begins to fall apart. When Camilla meets her best friend’s rebellious brother, Frank, she finds a way to escape her troubles. Cast: Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Samantha Mathis (Billions), Gregg Sulkin (Pretty Little Liars) Available: July 1st

: Fifteen-year-old Camilla Dickinson leads a sheltered life in New York City until her parents’ marriage begins to fall apart. When Camilla meets her best friend’s rebellious brother, Frank, she finds a way to escape her troubles. Cast: Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Samantha Mathis (Billions), Gregg Sulkin (Pretty Little Liars) Available: July 1st Pearl : After her mother is murdered by her stepfather, gifted 15-year-old student Pearl goes to live with an ex-lover of her mother, a grumpy unemployed film director who, pending the results of a paternity test, may be her biological father. Cast: Anthony LaPaglia (So I Married An Axe Murderer), Larsen Thompson (American Cherry), Sarah Carter (The Flash) Available: July 1st

: After her mother is murdered by her stepfather, gifted 15-year-old student Pearl goes to live with an ex-lover of her mother, a grumpy unemployed film director who, pending the results of a paternity test, may be her biological father. Cast: Anthony LaPaglia (So I Married An Axe Murderer), Larsen Thompson (American Cherry), Sarah Carter (The Flash) Available: July 1st Mrs. Lowry and Son: A portrait of the artist L.S. Lowry and his relationship with his mother, who tries to dissuade him from pursuing his passion. Cast: Vanessa Redgrave (Howard’s End), Timothy Spall (Vanilla Sky), Wendy Morgan (Midsomer Murders) Available: July 1st

What do you think of these Crackle and Redbox July titles? One last question. Johnny Depp or Amber Heard? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!