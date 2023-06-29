Razer Cobra Pro review: Razer’s new king of wireless gaming mice?

There are many gaming mice on the market. Razer is one of the top manufacturers of both wired and wireless versions. With an already full lineup including the Razer Basilisk, Viper, and DeathAdder, the company has just released a new wireless mouse for gamers.

Our Razer Cobra Pro review looks at the latest wireless gaming mouse from the company, complete with Chroma RGB lighting, onboard profiles, three connectivity modes, and more. Read on for our full review and see why it earned a Highly Rated badge here at Techaeris.

The Quick Take

One must wonder how many different gaming mice one company can put out. In Razer’s case, each mouse is varied enough that the company has a mouse for anyone. The Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse is similar in function to the Viper series, albeit targeting a more immersive gameplay experience with Razer Chroma RGB lighting and a bolder look suitable for fingertip and claw grip mouse users.

The Razer Cobra Pro is a very solid performing symmetrical wireless gaming mouse full of features. With 10 customizable controls, five onboard profiles, 11-zone Chroma Lighting, the flagship Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, HyperSpeed Wireless, Optical Mouse Switches, and three connectivity modes (wireless, Bluetooth, and wired), this mouse ticks all the boxes for most gamers.

It’s also more compact than some of Razer’s other offerings, which makes it perfect for average and smaller-sized hands. Style and performance don’t come cheap though, and this mouse will set you back a bit — and even more, if you want to take advantage of its wireless charging feature.

Specifications

The Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Form Factor Right-handed Symmetrical Connectivity • Razer™ HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz)

• Bluetooth

• Wired – Speedflex Cable USB Type C Battery Life • Up to 100 hours on Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (constant motion at 1000 Hz)

• Up to 33 hours with the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle and Mouse Dock Pro* (constant motion at 4000 Hz) *both sold separately

• Up to 170 hours on Bluetooth RGB Lighting Razer Chroma™ RGB (Scroll Wheel, Logo, Multi-zone Underglow) Sensor Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Max Sensitivity (DPI) 30000 Max Speed (IPS) 750 Max Acceleration (G) 70 Programmable Buttons 8 Switch Type Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 Switch Lifecycle 90-million Clicks On-board Memory Profiles 5 Mouse Feet 100% PTFE Cable Razer™ Speedflex Cable USB Type C Tilt Scroll Wheel None Size Length: 119.6 mm (4.71 in)

Width: 62.5 mm (2.46 in)

Height: 38.1 mm (1.50 in) Weight 77 g (2.72 oz) *excluding cable and dongle Dock Compatibility Razer Mouse Dock Pro with Razer Wireless Charging Puck (both sold separately)

What’s in the box

Razer Cobra Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

HyperSpeed Wireless Dongle + USB dongle adapter

USB Type A to USB Type C Speedflex cable

Important Product Information Guide

What’s included with the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse.

Design

The Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse is a right-handed symmetrical mouse. That’s not to be said that it can’t be used by left-handers as well, but the buttons are on the right and not the left side. Aside from that, when looking top-down at this mouse, both halves are identical.

In typical fashion, the mouse’s top has two mouse buttons, left and right, separated by a scrolling mouse wheel button with two additional buttons (pre-assigned to DPI up and down) below that. The Razer Snake logo is on the palm rest, and like other Razer gaming mice with Chroma RGB capabilities, is lit by LEDs.

Both sides of the mouse have a nice textured grip. As mentioned above, the right side also has two buttons. At the front of the mouse, you’ll find the USB-C charging port. You can also use the included braided Speedflex cable in wired mode while charging if you wish.

When it comes to gliding movement, the mouse has two PTFE feet: one across the front, and the other across the back. There is also a PTFE border around the 30K DPI Focus Pro Optical Sensor. Just above and to the left of the sensor is the profile switch button, and on the right side is the BT/Off/2.4GHz dongle switch. Below the sensor and above the back PTFE foot is a removable disc. When removed, there is a slot for storing the USB-A dongle while travelling. You can also replace the disc with the Razer Wireless Charging Puck for use with the Razer Mouse Dock Pro. Finally, the Cobra Pro also has an LED strip around the left, back, and right sides of the bottom of the mouse. When lit, this creates a very nice, subtle underglow.

Side view of the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse showing the bottom LED strip.

While not as light as some of Razer’s other wireless gaming mice, it is still pretty light at only 77g. It’s a bit smaller as well, coming in just under 4 3/4″ in length, just under 2 1/2″ in width, and 1 1/2″ in height.

Ease of Use

Like pretty much every other Razer peripheral, you can simply plug the wireless USB dongle into a free USB-A slot on your computer and you’re good to go. You can also connect the wireless dongle to the USB dongle adapter, connect via Bluetooth, or directly to your computer with the included Type-A to Type-C Speedflex cable.

Of course, you’ll want to install the Razer Synapse software to take full advantage of the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse. You won’t have to go hunting for the Synapse software either as your computer should prompt you to install it the first time you plug the mouse in. If you don’t want to use Synapse, you can simply cancel the installation and you shouldn’t be prompted again.

Software

The mouse can, of course, be used without the Razer Synapse 3 software but you’ll want to install it to take full advantage of the mouse’s features. The software allows you to customize the functionality of the five buttons (four buttons plus the scroll wheel) on the mouse. You can easily assign macros, multimedia controls, launch applications, and even double up with Razer Hypershift which lets you assign a button as a shift key of sorts to map two different functions to a single button.

Razer Synapse 3 screenshot showing the main screen for the Razer Cobra Pro.

You can also set the five onboard DPI levels (defaults are 400, 800, 1600, 3200, and 6400 with a maximum of 30,000), polling rate, mouse mat surface calibration, lighting, and power settings. Different profiles can be set up, usually for different games, and up to five can be stored on the mouse. As with most software, you can also update the firmware on the Cobra Pro when it is available.

Finally, if you have a supported Razer keyboard, you can set up the Cobra Pro gaming mouse and that keyboard to use a single dongle with the company’s HyperSpeed Multi-Device feature, saving you a USB port on your computer or laptop.

Performance

With the same Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor found in the Basilisk V3 Pro and DeathAdder V3 Pro, Razer is raising the bar once again. With 99.8% resolution accuracy, wider surface compatibility (including glass surfaces at least 2mm thick), and improved efficiency, this pro sensor offers up a maximum sensitivity of 30,000 DPI, a maximum speed of 750 IPS, and an improved max acceleration of 70G. The Cobra Pro also has a maximum polling rate of 1000Hz but that can be increased with the optional HyperPolling Wireless Dongle.

To be honest, I haven’t had any issues with the performance of Razer gaming mice in the past, with each iteration receiving higher sensitivities and speeds. Personally, 1600 DPI is my sweet spot, and I had no issues with lag or the performance of this mouse in games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Diablo IV, or Heroes of the Storm. It worked just fine for productivity as well, with the two side buttons programmed to common shortcuts I use throughout the workday.

Top view of the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse.

On that note, I did find the Cobra Pro a bit smaller than I usually like but it wasn’t uncomfortable to use at all.

Battery Life

Razer claims up to 10 hours of battery life on the Razer Cobra Pro when used with the included HyperSpeed USB Dongle, up to 33 hours with the optional HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, and up to 170 hours on Bluetooth. During my testing, I’ve used the mouse for a little over a week using the HyperSpeed USB Dongle, between 8-10 hours a day for a total of about 50 hours of use. As it stands, Razer Synapse is indicating there is 53% battery life left, which would indicate I should get close to, if not slightly over, Razer’s numbers.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of $129.99, the Razer Cobra Pro isn’t one of the more affordable mice on the market. However, given our experience with Razer peripherals in the past, a good gaming mouse is worth the investment. If you do want to take advantage of some of the optional features, however, it will set you back a bit more. A wireless charging bundle with the Mouse Dock Pro is available for $169.99, or if you just need the wireless charging puck (if you already have the dock) for $139.99. Another bundle with the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle is also available for $144.99.

As an aside, Razer also released a much more affordable, wired version called the Razer Cobra. Priced at $39.99, it isn’t nearly as feature-rich. As far as specs go, there is no Chroma RGB lighting, it uses an 8500 DPI Optical Sensor instead of the Focus Pro 30K, has 8 programmable controls, and only one onboard memory profile.

Photo Gallery

What’s included with the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse. Top view of the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse. Left side view of the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse. Side view of the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse showing bottom LED strip. Top view of the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse. Right side view of the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse. Bottom view of the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse showing USB dongle storage compartment.

Wrap-up

If you’re looking for a new wireless gaming mouse with RGB lighting, customizable buttons, wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, and onboard profiles with solid performance, the Razer Cobra Pro is worth considering. While not the most affordable on the market, you won’t be disappointed if you do decide to pick one up.