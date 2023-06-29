Satechi announces its Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock

Satechi has been making computing accessories for a while now, and its offerings get better year over year. The company just announced its new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock with 16 ports that should cater to almost everyone. The company does say that the Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock is marketed towards creative professionals and content creators.

Stacked with 16 ports, the new Thunderbolt 4 dock is a powerhouse that features multiple USB, HDMI and DisplayPorts along with SD and micro SD card readers, an audio jack, and an Ethernet port. Compatible with both Mac and Windows PC, the versatile dock lets users transform their workspace by providing the best-in-class Thunderbolt 40 Gbps bandwidth for connecting to four external screens and high-speed peripherals. While also simultaneously delivering 96W of charging power to the host device.

The 16 ports below are carefully situated on both the rear and front, with fewer on the front to preserve the sleek look of the dock, limiting clutter and maximizing creative space.

2x DisplayPort

2x HDMI 2.1

1x Thunderbolt 4 to host

1x USB-C 3.2 10Gbps

3x USB-A 3.2 10Gbps

2x USB-A 3.2 5Gbps

1x USB 2.0 for charging up to 7.5W

SD and Micro SD card slots

3.5mm Audio Jack In/Out

Ethernet 2.5Gbps

Kensington Lock

DC 20V main power (included)

While utilizing the dock, users will benefit from the Thunderbolt 4 port delivering 96W power to the laptop/computer, keeping the connected device charged and ready to go. For additional charging, two of the USB ports can be used to power up external phones and tablets.

Satechi’s latest dock is currently available on Satechi.net for $349.99 and is 20% off with code TB4 until July 6. Find out more on the company’s website linked below.

