We’re hot on the heels of the 4th of July here in the States, and some of our deal seekers are already searching for sales across the internet. The good news is, the 4th of July Best Buy TV deals are here and we have a short list for you below.

4th of July Best Buy TV deals

Prices are accurate as of this publishing. These Best Buy TV deals may still be available when you read this article, they also may have already passed. If you’re interested in reading our home theater reviews, you can find those at the link below.

BRANDMODEL NUMBERLIST PRICESALE PRICEBUY LINK
LG48″ A2 Series 4K OLED$1,299.99$599.99Best Buy
Samsung85″ QN90B Neo QLED 4K$3,299.99$2,299.99Best Buy
Toshiba75″ C350 LED 4K$799.99$529.99Best Buy
Samsung55″ QN90B Neo QLED 4K$1,299.99$999.99Best Buy
Toshiba65″ C350 LED 4K$529.99$329.99Best Buy
Pioneer50″ PN50951 LED 4K$419.99$219.99Best Buy
Samsung65″ S95B OLED 4K$1,999.99$1,599.99Best Buy
Samsung85″ CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K$1,399.99$1,199.99Best Buy
Insignia58″ F30 Series LED 4K$429.99$279.99Best Buy
Toshiba55″ C350 LED 4K$429.99$299.99Best Buy
Sony75″ BRAVIA XR X90K 4K$1,699.99$1.499.99Best Buy
LG65″ C3 Series OLED 4K$2,599.99$2,099.99Best Buy
Samsung65″ The Frame QLED 4K$1,999.99$1,799.99Best Buy
Samsung65″ S90C OLED$2,599.99$2,099.99Best Buy
Sony75″ X85K 4K$1,399.99$1,199.99Best Buy

