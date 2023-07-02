Check out these Pre-Prime Day TV deals

|
, ,

Prime Day isn’t too far off and we know many people look forward to hitting the internet searching for that perfect Amazon Prime Day deal. But, there are an equal number of people who prefer to grab some early deals before every IP address in the U.S. hits the Amazon storefront. So, here are a few Pre-Prime Day TV deals for you to sink your mouse into.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Pre-Prime Day TV deals

Prices are accurate as of this publishing. These TV deals may still be available when you read this article, they also may have already passed. If you’re interested in reading our home theater reviews, you can find those at the link below.

TECHAERIS HOME THEATER REVIEWS
BRANDMODEL NUMBERLIST PRICESALE PRICEBUY LINK
Samsung75″ QN85A Neo-QLED 4K$2,797.99$1,897.95Amazon
Samsung 55″ QN95B Neo-QLED 4K$2,297.99$1,497.00Amazon
Samsung65″ QN800B Mini LED 8K$3,297.99$1,697.99Amazon
Samsung75″ QN90B Mini LED 4K$3,197.99$1,949.99Amazon
Sony85″ X85K 4K LED$2,299.99$1,798.00Amazon
Sony65″ A90J 4K OLED$2,299.99$2,198.00Amazon
Sony55″ X90K 4K LED$1,299.99$898.00Amazon
LG77″ B2PUA 4K OLED$2,296.99$1,996.99Amazon
TCL75″ QM8 QLED$2,299.99$1,799.99Amazon
Hisense120L9G-CINE120A Laser TV$4,497.99$3,997.99Amazon
Amazon Fire43″ 4-Series 4K UHD$369.99$259.99Amazon
Amazon Fire65″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD$799.99$599.99Amazon

What do you think of these Pre-Prime Day TV deals? Are any of these deals something you’re going to jump on? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Previous

You will now have to sign in to view Tweets on Twitter

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap