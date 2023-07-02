Check out these Pre-Prime Day TV deals

Prime Day isn’t too far off and we know many people look forward to hitting the internet searching for that perfect Amazon Prime Day deal. But, there are an equal number of people who prefer to grab some early deals before every IP address in the U.S. hits the Amazon storefront. So, here are a few Pre-Prime Day TV deals for you to sink your mouse into.

Pre-Prime Day TV deals

Prices are accurate as of this publishing. These TV deals may still be available when you read this article, they also may have already passed. If you’re interested in reading our home theater reviews, you can find those at the link below.

BRAND MODEL NUMBER LIST PRICE SALE PRICE BUY LINK Samsung 75″ QN85A Neo-QLED 4K $2,797.99 $1,897.95 Amazon Samsung 55″ QN95B Neo-QLED 4K $2,297.99 $1,497.00 Amazon Samsung 65″ QN800B Mini LED 8K $3,297.99 $1,697.99 Amazon Samsung 75″ QN90B Mini LED 4K $3,197.99 $1,949.99 Amazon Sony 85″ X85K 4K LED $2,299.99 $1,798.00 Amazon Sony 65″ A90J 4K OLED $2,299.99 $2,198.00 Amazon Sony 55″ X90K 4K LED $1,299.99 $898.00 Amazon LG 77″ B2PUA 4K OLED $2,296.99 $1,996.99 Amazon TCL 75″ QM8 QLED $2,299.99 $1,799.99 Amazon Hisense 120L9G-CINE120A Laser TV $4,497.99 $3,997.99 Amazon Amazon Fire 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD $369.99 $259.99 Amazon Amazon Fire 65″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD $799.99 $599.99 Amazon

