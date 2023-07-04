The new Eureka NEW400 wet/dry vac is $200 and dead simple to use

Eureka has announced its new wet/dry vac, the NEW400. It is a handy 2-in-1 cleaning solution, specifically designed to make deep cleaning as simple as possible – for elderly groups, busy parents, young homeowners, students, and people like me. You know, the tech writer who sits behind his monitor all day, LOL.

This Eureka 2-in-1 vacuum and mop saves time and effort, thanks to offering users convenience in lifting dirt and dust from carpets to all kinds of hard floors, while also cleaning grime and mess off hardwood flooring. This vac allows users to tackle all of their cleaning needs, with a battery life offering 20 – 30 minutes of continuous cleaning power in one go – which is more than enough time to cover a small home or large apartment, without stopping.

There is no need to stop to refill the water either as the Eureka NEW400 has a 600ml large capacity water tank. In fact, there is no need to worry about the traditional double-dip into dirty water that you have with a mop! Eureka’s two-tank system means you are always cleaning with fresh water, while dirty water and debris are collected in a separate tank.

The 120W powerful motor and ≥90% water recovery rate offer the best cleaning effect, ensuring there are no water stains left on the floor, while the cordless design and fingertip controls give you an easy go of operation.

The deep cleaning capabilities come with suction that can eliminate debris on hard floors. There is the added benefit of a flexible brush head, advanced swivel steering, and self-propulsion so it is easier to maneuver. You can change direction quickly while on the go and get under sofas and beds with minimal effort, so cleaning hard-to-reach areas will now be a breeze.

Eureka’s NEW400 is also far more convenient to use thanks to its stack of improved operation features, including fingertip control, for customized operation so you can easily switch between cleaning hard floors and carpets, and control your cleaning with an on-demand solution trigger, and an LED status display, so you can stay informed. The LED status display takes the guesswork out of mind, as it lets you know when it’s time to recharge your Eureka NEW400, empty the tank, and more.

With the pause function, you can stop for whatever reason, and come back to continue cleaning anytime. The Eureka NEW400 is less than 80 decibels, making it quieter than traditional uprights and soft like a cylinder vacuum. The NEW400 is priced at $199.99 and at the time of publishing, Amazon has a $20 off coupon. See the link below.

