Skullcandy enters portable speaker market with a full lineup

Skullcandy is known for its bass-thumping headsets and now the company has just introduced a full lineup of portable speakers. The five new speakers from the company mark its debut in the speaker market.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Building on its expertise in the headset space, Skullcandy is introducing five portable Bluetooth speakers complete with an IPX7 rating, long battery life, an ultraportable design, and accessible price points.

“We developed this line of speakers to extend our consumers’ experience from listening solo, to gathering with friends. Purpose built for all-day use, these products last as long as the party, with no limits to how far you can take them.” Justin Regan, Vice Preside of Marketing, Skullcandy

Other features include the ability to sync two Kilo speakers or up to 99 Terrain speakers for bigger sound. All models include the option of include light grey/blue, black/space grey, dark blue/blue blaze and astro dust colourways. Pricing starts at $29.99 on Amazon, Skullcandy.com, and other retailers.

Let’s dive in and check out the new Skullcandy portable speaker line-up!

Ounce

The Skullcandy Ounce portable Bluetooth speaker.

Up to 16 Hours Battery Life

IPX7 Water Resistant – Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker’s sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures.

– Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker’s sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures. Take it Anywhere – Compact and packable design with ballistic nylon strap.

Wireless Bluetooth® 5.3 Streaming – Advanced Bluetooth® 5.3 chip, ensures stable transmission up to 33 ft (10m) long range.

Downward Firing Passive Radiator – Surface resonating passive radiator with contoured foot for maximum bass.

– Surface resonating passive radiator with contoured foot for maximum bass. USB-CInput Charging – USB-CT charging provides a reliable, fast charge to your speaker.

MSRP: $29.99

Kilo

The Skullcandy Kilo portable Bluetooth speaker.

Up to 24 Hours Battery Life

IPX7 Water Resistant – Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker’s sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures.

– Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker’s sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures. Rugged & Durable – Seamless mesh fabric material and rugged housing ensures speaker’s durability for fearless entertainment.

– Seamless mesh fabric material and rugged housing ensures speaker’s durability for fearless entertainment. Clip it Anywhere – Included aluminum anodized carabiner along with allows you to attach the speaker’s built-in nylon strap easily to your bag or bike.

Included aluminum anodized carabiner along with allows you to attach the speaker’s built-in nylon strap easily to your bag or bike. Wireless Bluetooth® 5.3 Streaming –Advanced Bluetooth® 5.3 chip, ensures stable transmission up to 33 ft (10m) long range.

–Advanced Bluetooth® 5.3 chip, ensures stable transmission up to 33 ft (10m) long range. True Wireless Stereo – Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Kilo ™ speakers to each other wirelessly.

– Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Kilo speakers to each other wirelessly. Downward Firing Passive Radiator – Surface resonating passive radiator with contoured foot for maximum bass.

– Surface resonating passive radiator with contoured foot for maximum bass. USB-C Input Charging –USB-C charging provides a reliable, fast charge to your speaker.

MSRP: $39.99

Terrain Mini

The Skullcandy Terrain Mini portable Bluetooth speaker.

Up to 14 Hours Battery Life

IPX7 Water Resistant – Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker’s sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures.

– Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker’s sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures. Supreme Sound – Exceptional sound quality with powerful bass even at home, the park, or on the beach.

– Exceptional sound quality with powerful bass even at home, the park, or on the beach. Connect to Multiple Source Devices – Connect to two devices at once and easily switch between the audio source with a click of the BT button.

– Connect to two devices at once and easily switch between the audio source with a click of the BT button. True Wireless Stereo – Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Terrain™ speakers to each other wirelessly!

– Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Terrain™ speakers to each other wirelessly! SKDY Multi-Link™ – Wirelessly connect up to 99 Skullcandy speakers.

– Wirelessly connect up to 99 Skullcandy speakers. Wireless Bluetooth® 5.3 Streaming –Advanced Bluetooth® 5.3 chip, ensures stable transmission up to 33 ft (10m) long range.

MSRP: $39.99

Terrain

The Skullcandy Terrain portable Bluetooth speaker.

Up to 14 Hours Battery Life

IPX7 Water Resistant – Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker’s sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures.

– Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker’s sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures. Supreme Sound – Exceptional sound quality with powerful bass even at home, the park, or on the beach.

– Exceptional sound quality with powerful bass even at home, the park, or on the beach. Connect to Multiple Source Devices – Connect to two devices at once and easily switch between the audio source with a click of the BT button.

– Connect to two devices at once and easily switch between the audio source with a click of the BT button. True Wireless Stereo – Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Terrain™ speakers to each other wirelessly!

– Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Terrain™ speakers to each other wirelessly! SKDY Multi-Link™ – Wirelessly connect up to 99 Skullcandy speakers.

– Wirelessly connect up to 99 Skullcandy speakers. Wireless Bluetooth® 5.3 Streaming – Advanced Bluetooth® 5.3 chip, ensures stable transmission up to 33 ft (10m) long range.

MSRP: $59.99

Terrain XL

The Skullcandy Terrain XL portable Bluetooth speaker.

Up to 18 Hours Battery Life

IPX7 Water Resistant – Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker’s sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures.

– Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker’s sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures. Supreme Sound – Exceptional sound quality with powerful bass even at home, the park, or on the beach.

– Exceptional sound quality with powerful bass even at home, the park, or on the beach. Connect to Multiple Source Devices – Connect to two devices at once and easily switch between the audio source with a click of the BT button.

– Connect to two devices at once and easily switch between the audio source with a click of the BT button. True Wireless Stereo – Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Terrain™ speakers to each other wirelessly!

– Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Terrain™ speakers to each other wirelessly! SKDY Multi-Link™ – Wirelessly connect up to 99 Skullcandy speakers.

– Wirelessly connect up to 99 Skullcandy speakers. Wireless Bluetooth® 5.3 Streaming –Advanced Bluetooth® 5.3 chip, ensures stable transmission up to 33 ft (10m) long range.

MSRP: $79.99

As you can see from the list above, there’s an option for every budget, all of which are pretty affordable. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks as we’re hoping to have these for review soon.

What do you think about the Skullcandy portable speaker lineup? Are you going to be picking up one or more models? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.