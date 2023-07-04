Netflix Top Ten June 26: Hemsworth holds on with Extraction 2

Ever curious as to what the top movies and shows on Netflix are? We’ve got you covered! The Netflix Top Ten for the week of June 26 to July 2nd has Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 atop the movie list and The Witcher: Season 3 Part 1 debuting atop the TV list. Read on for the full list and be sure to check out what’s on Netflix this week, as well as what’s leaving Netflix in July.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

NOTE: Not all movies and shows are available in all regions.

Top Ten Movies

Extraction 2

Wielding guns, knives, flaming fists, and a shovel, an elite commando (Chris Hemsworth) mounts a prison break in this high-octane, action-packed movie. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Fartahani, and Tornike Gogrichiani. Watch on Netflix.

The Perfect Find

Her high-flying fashion career? Gone. Her relationship? Over. She has one shot at a comeback — and falling for a much younger man isn’t part of the plan. Starring Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, and Gina Torres. Watch on Netflix.

Run Rabbit Run

A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter’s claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family’s painful past. Watch on Netflix.

Extraction

A hardened gun-for-hire’s latest mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he’s sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, and Randeep Hooda. Watch on Netflix.

Take Care of Maya

In this documentary, an anguished couple in Florida battles authorities for custody of their ailing daughter after being accused of child abuse. Watch on Netflix.

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Sniper: Assassin’s End

Ghosts of the Abyss

Nimona

A knight framed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she’s the monster he’s sworn to destroy? Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, and Eugene Lang. Watch on Netflix.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

An extraordinary girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination takes a daring stand to change her story — with miraculous results. Meet Matilda. Starring Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, and Lashana Lynch. Watch on Netflix.

Top Ten TV Shows

The Witcher: Season 3 Part 1

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan. Watch on Netflix.

Black Mirror: Season 6

The Emmy-winning sci-fi drama series returns for a new season. Watch on Netflix.

Catching Killers: Season 3

Real-life investigators recount stories of cold-blooded killers, the desperate efforts to stop them and the brave people who brought them to justice. Watch on Netflix.

Glamorous: Season 1

Aspiring influencer Marco lands a dream job with a makeup mogul and begins a dazzling journey of self-discovery amid work chaos and romantic challenges. Starring Kim Cattrall, Miss Benny, and Jade Payton. Watch on Netflix.

Our Planet II

Experience our planet’s natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Watch on Netflix.

Never Have I Ever: Season 4

After a traumatic year, an Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social status — but friends, family, and feelings won’t make it easy on her. Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, and Richa Moorjani. Watch on Netflix.

Suits: Season 1

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Limited Series)

In the ’90s, TV’s stunt-filled American Gladiators thrilled fans. This docuseries explores the show’s success — and how it almost ended before it began. Watch on Netflix.

Titans: Season 4

The Witcher: Season 1

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan. Watch on Netflix.

And there you have it. What of the Top Ten Netflix movies and shows did you watch this week? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.