Leaving Netflix July 2023: Catch these movies and shows before they’re gone…

A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in July 2023 — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

While the list is a bit longer than in previous months, there are still a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch the Ip Man movie series, as well as a few others. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is also your last chance to watch the Ip Man movies as well as all five seasons of Jane the Virgin.

Table of contents

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in July 2023. If there is no country code, the show or movie is leaving both services.

July 9

  • 12 Strong 🇺🇸
  • Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

July 12

  • A Quiet Place Part II 🇨🇦
  • Tom Segura: Completly Normal 🇺🇸

July 14

  • Married at First Sight: Season 11 🇺🇸
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 1 🇨🇦

July 20

  • Ip Man
  • Ip Man 2
  • Ip Man 3
  • Ip Man 4: The Finale

June 23

  • Popples: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

July 24

  • Serenity 🇺🇸

July 25

  • August: Osage County 🇺🇸

July 27

  • In the Heights 🇨🇦

July 31

  • Five Feet Apart 🇺🇸
  • Flight 🇺🇸
  • G.I. Joe: Retaliation 🇺🇸
  • Hardcore Henry 🇺🇸
  • I, Frankenstein 🇺🇸
  • Jane the Virgin: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦
  • Julie & Julia 🇺🇸
  • Moesha: Seasons 1-6 🇺🇸
  • The Ottoman Lieutenant 🇺🇸
  • The Pursuit of Happyness 🇺🇸
  • Skyfall 🇺🇸
  • Stepmom 🇺🇸
  • Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys 🇺🇸
  • Underworld 🇺🇸
  • The Wedding Date 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in July 2023? There’s not much, to be honest, but is there something above you’ll be binging on? Are you still subscribed to Netflix after their recent account sharing changes? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

