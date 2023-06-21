Grab this Audio-Technica gear to level up your content creation

Audio-Technica makes some excellent gear across the board and for content creators, excellent gear is essential. Here’s an array of Audio-Technica gear made for content creation that won’t break the bank. Take a look at the list below!

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

AT2020USB-XP Microphone ($169.00) A professional upgrade of the popular AT2020USB+, this microphone gives podcasters, streamers, and other creators the award-winning sound of the original AT2020 with plug-and-play USB-C operation and powerful digital processing. Additional features include, but are not limited to, adjustable noise reduction, automatic gain control, headphone output with mix control, and more!

AT2040USB Microphone ($149.00) The AT2040USB is an ideal microphone for creators, featuring a dynamic design for exceptional voice capture with added USB functionality. Combining the broadcast-quality performance of the AT2040 dynamic podcast microphone with plug-and-play USB functionality makes this the ideal microphone for podcasters, streamers, and other content creators to achieve professional results.

ATH-M50x Headphones ($169.99) From gaming to music, enjoy it all with the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x! These wired, over-ear headphones deliver accurate audio and deep bass response while being comfortable with their professional-grade ear pad and headband. While these are great for studio tracking and mixing, these headphones also provide critically acclaimed audio perfect for everyday listening. Available in a wireless version, too.

ATH-M20xBT Headphones ($79.00) Designed with the same sonic signature as the wired Audio-Technica ATH-M20x professional studio headphones, the ATH-M20xBT offers high-quality sound, improved synchronicity between audio and video for smooth multimedia needs, and offers up to 60 hours of continuous use on a full battery. Users can enjoy an incredible listening experience with full-range, high-fidelity audio, and enhanced bass, whether it’s a meditation, a podcast, or their favorite music!

AT-8700 Boom Arm ($89.00) Attach your favorite microphone to this professional-quality boom arm to add versatility to your recording or streaming setup and free up space. Includes four USB cable clips, four XLR cable clips, and a table clamp.

AT8175 Pop Filter ($24.00) This custom-designed microphone pop filter clips onto the front of the mic to provide added protection against plosives. Designed to fit 20 Series vocal microphones, the AT8175 is compatible with the following microphone models: AT2020, AT2020USB-X, AT2020USB-XP, AT2035, AT2050, and AT2020USB+.

