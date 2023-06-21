Opera One introduces the first “truly native browser AI”

Opera One, the latest incarnation of the Opera browser, is out of testing and ready for download. What would have been the 100th version of Opera now marks the beginning of a new evolution cycle for the Norwegian browser company’s flagship product.

Redesigned from the ground up, Opera One is the first browser to come with an integrated browser AI, Aria. Aria can be reached via a new command line, as well as from the browser sidebar. It offers free access to a leading GPT-based solution along with up-to-date information from the web.

Since earlier this year, Opera has been making bold moves in the generative AI space to provide its users with a reimagined browsing experience that boosts their productivity and creativity through various ways of interacting with browser AI.

“As people who obsess over browser innovation, we saw fit to rethink the role of the browser in light of the recent developments in the AI space. As opposed to other browser companies, Opera didn’t simply add AI services to its browser. We went back to the drawing board and redesigned our flagship browser. Opera One is built around Aria, our native browser AI, and is the culmination of our work so far.” Joanna Czajka, product director at Opera

Aria, Opera’s new browser AI, is a key component of Opera One and the first Opera feature that named itself. With Aria, Opera One users get access to a leading generative AI service for free. The service is a result of Opera’s collaboration with OpenAI, but with expanded capabilities.

Based on Opera’s own Composer AI engine, Aria connects to OpenAI’s GPT and is enhanced by additional capabilities such as adding live results from the web. Aria is both a web and browser expert that allows users to collaborate with AI while searching for information on the web, generating text or code, or getting their product queries answered. When it comes to customer support, Aria is knowledgeable about Opera’s entire database of support documentation and uses the company’s current product knowledge to answer users’ questions.

There is also a brand new command line that allows them to use the Ctrl+/ (Win) or the cmd+/ keyboard shortcut to display an overlay and interact with Aria. Whenever a question comes to mind, they can use the command line to ask Aria a question and either interact with the browser AI’s response immediately in the sidebar or go back to browsing.

Aria also makes use of the AI Prompts feature Opera introduced earlier this year in early access. Following user feedback and extensive testing, the ability to get contextual prompts by right-clicking or highlighting text in the browser is now plugged into Aria as well.

You can download and find out more about this new browser from the Opera website at the link below.

