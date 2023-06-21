Govee Curtain Lights will personalize your favorite space

Govee has announced the launch of the Govee Curtain Lights, designed to enhance home decor and provide a personalized lighting experience. LED lighting has become popular, and more affordable. It has also been coming in many new applications, and these Govee Curtain Lights show just how this tech has evolved in the past few years.

Govee says the Curtain Lights feature “best-in-class pattern display capabilities, ultimate DIY functionality, and versatile indoor and outdoor installation options.” I can see the Govee Curtain Lights providing an easy-to-use, and fun decorative lighting experience–maybe for a birthday party, dinner engagement, holiday celebration, or are even ambient lighting in your home.

The Govee Curtain Lights provide next-level vibrancy as they are comprised of 520 teardrop-shaped light beads – nearly double the number of beads available in competitor products. The light beads are uniformly arranged to display beautiful personalized or preset patterns, logos, and text. High pixel density enhances pattern display, and up to three product sets can be layered to further elevate pattern clarity and dimension. The Curtain Lights offer endless customization and DIY options including a unique five layer technology. This allows creators to design multidimensional patterns by applying preset features in the Govee Home app that adjust the design’s color, movement speed, and size. For ultimate personalization, users can also paint custom designs or type any text to be displayed on the curtain lights. Users can even upload GIFs and imagery, such as team or brand logos. The Curtain Lights are equipped with 62 other preset scenes to match seasonal events and holidays, such as a gingerbread man for the holidays, hearts for Valentine’s Day, Easter eggs, ghosts for Halloween, a birthday cake, a sunset, a moon, falling petals, and so many more.

Fully immersive Experience with DreamView : Users can quickly and easily sync the Govee Curtain Lights’ effects to other Govee lights in your smart home setup

: Users can quickly and easily sync the Govee Curtain Lights’ effects to other Govee lights in your smart home setup Sync to Your Favorite Music : Music Mode allows users to sync the lights to match musical beats and other surrounding audio

: Music Mode allows users to sync the lights to match musical beats and other surrounding audio Voice Control Enabled : The Govee Curtain Lights are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and can also be intuitively controlled through the Govee Home app

: The Govee Curtain Lights are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and can also be intuitively controlled through the Govee Home app Easy Pairing: Users can connect up to three Curtain Lights in a series via the app. They also do not need to be physically connected, meaning the user can place them on one wall, or on three different walls.

These new Govee lights are now available for $129.99 in the United States through Govee.com and Amazon. The product will be available in the UK and EU for £159.99/ €159.99 in late July 2023 through Govee.com and Amazon.

