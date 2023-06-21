Jackson Guitars collabs with Diablo IV on the Jackson Diablo IV Kelly guitar

To celebrate the recently released Diablo IV game, this hand-crafted, limited-edition Jackson Guitars model is designed for the ultimate action role-playing game fan. The Jackson Diablo IV Kelly reimagines the famous Kelly shape played by music legends such as: Jeff Loomis, Marty Friedman, Brandon Ellis, and emerging artists alike.

Taking inspiration from his favorite characters in the game, Campolattano made it his mission to incorporate the history, lore, and symbols of Diablo that players know and love and fuse them into this guitar. Highlights of the design include a hand-painted “Lilithgram” Demon Blood Drip finish, as well as custom “IV” and “Rune” fingerboard inlays.

“We were thrilled when Blizzard approached us with this project, as it presented an incredible opportunity to collaborate with the talented artists and creators behind one of the most beloved game series of all time. Jackson and Diablo are a perfect match, and we knew we could bring something truly special to life,” said Pasquale Campolattano, Principal Master Builder – Jackson. “Our goal was to create a design that resonated with fans and the game creators themselves. We immersed ourselves in the game’s lore and breathtaking artwork, and it became clear that Lilith and the symbolic imagery had to take center stage. The dark, bold design exudes pure metal and pays homage to the game’s essence. Incorporating the “IV” and “Rune” symbols as fretboard inlays added an extra touch of menace, resulting in a commanding guitar for any stage.” “When I look at the Jackson Diablo IV Kelly, I see a guitar that represents Diablo. Thick, heavy, and explicitly designed to both conjure darkness and crush enemies. It symbolizes the beauty in destruction,” said Joseph Piepiora, Associate Game Director of Diablo IV. “Demons and Hell are a pretty good crossroads for guitars and what we do with Diablo,” said John Mueller, Art Director for Diablo IV. “Our symbol of Lilith showcased on the Diablo IV Kelly, with the red splashes and runic symbols, alongside the thoughtful and thematic choices around materials used to build this guitar, are an incredible representation of the world we have crafted for Diablo IV.” Jackson Guitars

Jackson Guitars – Jackson Diablo IV Kelly Key Features

Genuine Mahogany body

Quartersawn Maple neck through design

Hand shaped custom heel contour

Ebony fingerboard with “IV” and “Rune” custom inlays

Stainless-Steel Frets

Hand painted “Lilithgram” Demon Blood Drip finish

Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side markers

Dual Active EMG Humbucker Pickups

G&G Custom Diablo Case included

Limited quantities will be available in the US, EMEA, and APAC regions. Contact your Jackson Custom Shop Dealer to purchase.

