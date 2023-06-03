Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V review: An fantastic V at an affordable price

The amazing Flying V-style of guitar has been around since the late ’50s when Gibson started making the first version. Since then, the Flying V-style guitar has been popular among hard rock and heavy metal players. One of those players is Scott Ian from Anthrax, and the new Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V signature guitar pays homage to Ian and the Flying V.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

I have always loved the look of the Flying V, and the Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V certainly ticks the looks box for me in every way. One feature most Flying V players always have on their guitars is the Floyd Rose tremolo system. I can confidently say that the Floyd Rose adds tremendous character to a guitar player’s armada of skills. But I can also say using a Floyd Rose takes patience and a learning curve. Read my quick take below if you’re pressed for time, but if you have a few minutes, read on for the full review.

The Quick Take

The Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V is a killer guitar in looks and playability. This is my quick take on this affordable Flying V from Jackson.

If you’re in the market for a V-style guitar with a Floyd Rose and know what you’re getting into using a Floyd Rose, this is your dance partner.

If you’re in the market for a V-style guitar but have never used a Floyd Rose, prepare to learn how to tune these properly or look for a fixed bridge V-style.

Overall, this is an incredible guitar. The fretboard compound radius is fantastic and gives an excellent feel for playability. It sounds unbelievable, looks terrific, and will all come down to dealing with a Floyd Rose system. You will either learn how to use and maintain it properly or get frustrated.

Specifications

The Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V has the following features and specifications:

Number of Strings : 6

: 6 Left-/Right-handed : Right-handed

: Right-handed Body Type : Solidbody

: Solidbody Body Shape : Scott Ian King V

: Scott Ian King V Body Material : Nyatoh

: Nyatoh Body Finish : Gloss Polyurethane

: Gloss Polyurethane Color : Baldini

: Baldini Neck Material : Maple

: Maple Neck Joint : Neck-through

: Neck-through Radius : 12″-16″ compound

: 12″-16″ compound Fingerboard Material : Rosewood

: Rosewood Fingerboard Inlay : Blocks

: Blocks Number of Frets : 22, Jumbo

: 22, Jumbo Scale Length : 25.5″

: 25.5″ Nut Width : 1.6875″

: 1.6875″ Nut Material : Floyd Rose R3 Locking

: Floyd Rose R3 Locking Bridge/Tailpiece : Floyd Rose Special

: Floyd Rose Special Tuners : Die-cast Sealed

: Die-cast Sealed Electronics Neck Pickup : Jackson High Output Humbucker

: Jackson High Output Humbucker Bridge Pickup : Jackson High Output Humbucker

: Jackson High Output Humbucker Controls : 1 x volume, 1 x tone

: 1 x volume, 1 x tone Switching : 3-way toggle pickup switch

: 3-way toggle pickup switch Miscellaneous Strings : NPS, .009-.042

: NPS, .009-.042 Case/Gig Bag: Sold Separately

Sold Separately Manufacturer Part Number: 2916403587

What’s In The Box

Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V

Tremolo Bar

Hardware and Documentation

Design

I’ve always had a fondness for the Flying V design. There are several variations of the design, each with its unique character and look. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what the V-design looks like; they’re all related and pretty freaking incredible. My personal choice would be Michael Sweet’s Jackson Flying-V from the ’90s.

That being said, I’m sure the Scott Ian KVX King V has some uniqueness to its lines that other V’s don’t have. The tips of the V seem to be even, with the top portion having a slightly more curved line than the bottom portion.

The best part of this design is the accessibility to the upper register; you’re pretty much unimpeded here. That is part of the fun of this design. The compound radius of 12″ to 16″ is fantastic. I love this fretboard’s feel and playability. The block inlays on the fretboard are classic and fitting for this guitar style.

The hardware is all very premium for a guitar at this price point. I’m not a connoisseur of the Floyd Rose, but I’m sure this isn’t the upper model of that brand, but it is still very nice. The tuning machines move nicely without binding, though I wish they were locking tuners.

The headstock looks fantastic, and the neck and headstock are maple. The body is Nyatoh, and the fretboard is the classic Rosewood. The neck-thru design is helpful for some excellent sustain, and the Gloss Polyurethane finish is outfitted in what Jackson calls Baldini Burst, an homage to the late great Dimebag Darrell, who gave Scott Ian the nickname Baldini. The color is FANTASTIC!

The overall fit and finish of the Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V are exceptional. There are no sharp fret ends, the frets are nicely polished, no cracking in the finish, and all the hardware is solid and tight. Overall, this is a splendid design and build for a guitar that’s sub-$1,000.

Out-Of-Box Setup

Out-of-box setup was superb. The action was perfect for my playing requirements; the fret ends and fret feel were outstanding, and this needed nothing more. It was slightly out of tune, but that is normal for any guitar shipped out to you. That being said, tuning a Floyd Rose takes a special kind of patience, and that’s saying it nicely. LOL.

I don’t own any Floyd Rose guitars, so it did take me a bit to get things in tune, and I know that if I spent more time with a Floyd Rose, I would get better at it. It’s really a non-issue for players looking at this guitar since I’m sure most of them will know how to deal with it. But for the player just getting into a Floyd Rose, be prepared to learn how to tune this guitar; you will need to know how to do it.

Overall, the out-of-box setup was excellent. My requirements differ from others, so you may feel the need to have a setup done, and that would be an exceptional idea.

Scott Ian KVX King V Gallery

Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V

Sound/Playability

The Jackson High Output Humbuckers on the Scott Ian KVX King V are exactly what Jackson says they are, high output screamers. This guitar is made for metal and metal sounds it shall give you!

I’m more of a hard rock and blues player, but I enjoyed the sounds coming from these pickups; they are very good, and metalheads will love what they can get out of them.

Playability, I touched on that earlier; I love it. The compound radius on this guitar is almost perfect for me. I probably would have preferred something more like 10″ to 14″ rather than 12″ to 16″, but I would choose flatter over rounder any day.

I love that you can quickly get to the high registers, though I wish this guitar had 24 frets; I prefer 24s over 22s. Still, the overall playability is there, and while I am not a shredder, I can see those shred heads doing their thing on this guitar.

Overall, I give a huge thumbs up for playability!

Price/Value

Priced at $899.99, I think the value is there. The only thing I’d say could have been added to give this more value are locking tuners.

Wrap Up

The Jackson Scott Ian KVX King V is a fantastic V-guitar, and for those looking for this style of guitar, you cannot go wrong. Build quality and finish is impressive, and the price point is under $1,000, and you get your money’s worth.