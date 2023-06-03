Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ review: There is no other serious Android tablet competition

Android tablets have always been an interesting proposition. The idea of a tablet is good, but making software that implements well with tablet-sized hardware has proved challenging for Android tablet makers. Apple’s iPad is without the dominant device in the tablet world, but it does have at least one Android competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+.

Specifically the Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets, which include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8. Three different sizes and three different prices with all similar, yet richly diverse, specs. I reached out to Samsung for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra unit, but they were all out of those, so they sent along the mid-tier Samsung Galaxy S8+, which I think most people will end up landing.

Samsung is possibly the only company making Android tablets worth talking about. The Galaxy Tab S8 series has very little, if any, competition in the Android tablet space, and for a good reason, Samsung is working to improve the tablet software experience. Let’s jump into the full Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ review and find out more.

The Quick Take

It has been a minute since I’ve used a high-end Android tablet. For the past few years, I have been able to get ahold of budget Android tablets, and while those are good for what they are, they are far from fantastic. In the high-end tablet world, Apple’s iPad tends to be the go-to tablet for even non-Apple users.

Samsung has been trying to break that perception for years, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ represents a massive move in that direction. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra, and Tab S8 do not have any competition on the market other than the iPad.

Yes, you can get dozens of Android tablets right now for less money. But none of them hold a candle to Samsung’s devices. If you want a seriously great Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is the best you can get now. If you want to spend a little less money but still get superior performance and specifications, then the 11″ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a great choice. If money is no object and you want the big boy with the big toys, then the 14.6″ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is your guy.

Android tablets aren’t for everyone, but for those looking for only the best, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and its smaller and bigger brothers are the best you can get.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ has the following features and specifications:

Colors Graphite Silver Pink Gold

Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 or 5G + Wi-Fi 6 , Bluetooth v5.0

Battery 10,090mAh

RAM + Storage 8GB (RAM) + 128GB 8GB (RAM) + 256GB

Micro SD Card Up to 1TB

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Display 12.4″ Super AMOLED

Dimension 11.22″ x 7.28″ x 0.22″

Weight 1.27 lb

Model Number SM-X800



What’s In The Box

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

S Pen

Data Cable

Ejection Pin

Manual and Documentation

Design

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ was made to compete with the iPad, and of that, I have no doubt. This tablet is very slim, almost to the point you don’t feel like you’re holding a tablet. It’s also very lightweight yet made of aluminum and glass. Of course, this thin profile and construction make it less robust, and I would not recommend this to someone who works in a harsh environment, at least not without excellent protection.

The design isn’t much different from its predecessor; perhaps it’s a bit slimmer and lighter, but not by much. Samsung sent us the pink colorway; it’s nice but not my favorite color. Let’s look at the Tab S8+ in the landscape position. The back of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ houses some antennas, the camera/flash module, and the magnetic pen charging dock.

The bottom edge has charging pins for use with Samsung’s keyboard options; we have the cheaper of the two keyboard options without a trackpad. The top edge houses the power and volume rocker, the SIM card tray, and a microphone.

The right edge houses the USB-C port and two of the four stereo speakers. The left edge houses the other two stereo speakers and another microphone. The build quality is fantastic; this is easily the best-built Android tablet on the market. Yes, better than Google’s.

The basic keyboard cover adds a little protection to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+; its build quality is average. It connects to the Tab S8+ via POGO pins, so there is no need to charge it. There are two versions, one with a trackpad and one without. The one with the trackpad is more expensive but is better built; this one is just fine.

Typing on the keyboard is okay; the keys travel well, and nothing feels mushy. It does feel a little cramped, but it is usable. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with an S-Pen, though it is not the same as you would find in the S23 Ultra. The pen charges via a magnet on the back of the Tab S8+, and the magnet does an okay job of holding the pen. It can easily get knocked off by putting the tablet into a backpack or something similar.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and the optional keyboard are nicely designed. The Tab S8+ is very well-built, and it looks and feels like a premium device. The keyboard is okay, it doesn’t feel as high-end, but it is also usable and not trash.

Display

When I reached out to Samsung for a review unit of the Galaxy Tab S8+, I initially requested the larger Tab S8 Ultra. I originally wanted to review the Ultra to see how well it would work as a potential laptop supplement. The Ultra is 14.6″, while the Samsung Galaxy Stab S8+ is 12.4″. While that doesn’t seem like a lot, it is substantial. But Samsung did not have any units left and sent the S8+ instead.

So that changed my review a bit, and I decided to concentrate on this as more of a tablet-only use case. I tried to use the Tab S8+ as a laptop replacement/supplement, but it did not work out. I didn’t expect it would, I still want to give that Ultra a go, but I am getting off-topic. Back on track!

Samsung’s displays are by far the best in the business, they are good enough for Apple, and that says something. This 12.4″ Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ display has a resolution of 1752×2800 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The pixel density is 226, and this panel pushes 500 nits of brightness, which I think could be better, though it is not bad. I just prefer brighter displays. It is still very usable outdoors and is more than bright enough inside.

Super AMOLED means super vibrant, with deep blacks and clean, crispy whites. I dislike very few Samsung displays; this one is fantastic. As expected from Samsung, colors are saturated, but you can head into settings and switch the display to natural; this will mute the vibrancy of the colors.

Most users, including myself, will want to keep the colors vibrant as the display looks fantastic when watching movies and playing games. While the display is big enough to do some productive work, I used this more for entertainment. With its nearly 15″ display, I suspect the Ultra would make a better productivity machine. Not that you couldn’t use the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for that; for me, it didn’t work out very well.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ display is another fantastic display from the company. They’ve been doing this for a long time and have mastered the process. The nice thing is that if you want to save some money, you still get the same display that’s in the Ultra, in this. Just a bit smaller. If you opt for the cheapest Tab, you will not get the same display technology.

Software/Ecosystem

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ runs Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1 over the top. I won’t go into the history of Samsung’s UI, I have already given my thoughts on the old TouchWiz ad nauseam, and I think it’s time to forget those days.

One UI 5.1, however, is fantastic. Never mind Android 13; we know what Android is and what it does. Next to iOS and iPadOS, it is one of the few excellent mobile operating systems available. Although, I will say that Android 13 runs smoothly and efficiently on the Tab S8+.

One UI 5.1 is my preference, even over vanilla Android from Pixel. I like the customization it offers and its useful features. However, I will say that there is something to be said about the simplicity of vanilla Android. One UI 5.1 offers a lot of customization, too much to go over here. Be sure to visit Samsung’s website for more info on One UI.

Overall, Samsung’s software and ecosystem have gotten better and better. They were once considered awful and hard to use; now, they lead the way in the Android software space.

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM. Bump up to the Ultra, and you can get more RAM. Performance is solid, though, and 8GB of RAM seems plenty.

Scrolling, pinch to zoom, and gestures are all fluid and smooth. The 120Hz refresh rate certainly helps with all of those actions.

I had no issues with web browsing, document editing, light photo editing, or sketching. Playing games was equally smooth with titles such as Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty, and casual games are a breeze on this tablet.

Watching movies is also fantastic; this is a Samsung AMOLED display, after all. Multitasking is also good; having a video window open along with a web browser is handy, and there’s plenty of room on the screen for it. I will admit that I think the larger Ultra would handle multitasking much better due to more screen real estate. But the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is still a handy little multitasking machine.

Overall, no Android tablets in the North American market can compete in terms of performance with the Galaxy Tab S8+ or Ultra. Performance is solid here; it will please most users.

Speakers/Sound

I won’t spend much time on the speakers and sound. Here’s what you need to know. The quad speakers are great. They outperform dozens of other Android tablets. They are not as good as the iPad Pros, but they are damn close. Not only that, but they produce an excellent soundstage with some decent mids and good bass. In other words, they are not tinny garbage like many other Android tablet speakers.

Camera

The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ are good. Excellent for video calls and video conferencing. As for photos, listen, I know many things have changed over the years but taking pictures with a 12″ tablet is still unacceptable.

Overall, the camera performance for video calls is excellent. Photo quality is also good, but use your phone for photos; they do a better job.

Battery Life

Battery life will vary wildly with how you use the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. On days when I didn’t consume media, the battery was always left around 60% with heavy use. On the days when I consumed video and audio, the battery life was less, about 30%, with heavy use. Gaming also seriously impacts battery life, I don’t do serious gaming, but an hour of casual gaming sucked 20% battery for me.

Overall, I think most users will be happy with the battery life as long as they understand they won’t get 48 hours of battery watching Netflix the whole time. I would count the battery life on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ as acceptable and as advertised. Your mileage may vary.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Price/Value

These Galaxy Tabs are pricey! The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ starts at $899, but it is old enough to find decent deals from Samsung on them. That said, they hold value because they are built well and have excellent performance.

Wrap Up

Here’s the bottom line. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and its big brother, the Ultra, are the best Android tablets you can get. If you’re looking for the best Android tablet you can buy, these are they. They will cost you more but are worth it if a tablet is one of your primary devices.

