Synology announces a handful of new devices for home and small business

Synology has announced several new products targeted at home users and small businesses. The 4-bay DiskStation DS423 is the latest addition to the Value Series, designed as a multipurpose storage solution. Additionally, a new line of Plus Series SATA HDDs launched today, and finally, Synology’s new BeeDrive is coming soon, a personal backup hub designed to make data protection effortless.

Synology Announcement

BeeDrive

BeeDrive is a compact pod that automatically backs up and syncs computer files. It also backs up your mobile files wirelessly when BeeDrive is plugged into a computer, providing advanced versioning options that safeguard stored data from accidental mishandling or deletion.

“Everyone needs a good backup solution for their digital data,” said the director of Digital Life Group, Sabrina Chen. “BeeDrive was born out of Synology’s backup know-how to bring a reliable solution for everyday users who may find other options overwhelming and too complex.”

Real-time backup for computers

Mobile photo and video backup

Convenient file transferring

Seamless file access and privacy

DS423

With support for a maximum 72TB of raw storage, the size and capacity of the DS423 make it perfect for remote employees or small businesses looking to consolidate data onto a centralized platform and gain access to Synology’s essential data management applications.

“As a compact data storage solution, the DS423 comes with everything users need,” said Michael Wang, product manager at Synology Inc. “From backing up data, and managing files and other media, to setting up a surveillance system to protect physical assets, the DS423 comes with a host of useful features right out of the box.”

Powered by Synology’s DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, the DS423 comes with intuitive solutions to organize and protect data, collaborate across locations, and protect premises with video surveillance. DSM leverages the advanced Btrfs file system to provide file self-healing, which protects against data corruption, and to create point-in-time snapshots, allowing users to reverse any unintentional or malicious changes.

Plus Series Drives

The Plus Series drives provides an additional option for users needing reliable performance and joins the existing compatibility list of third-party drives for entry-level and mainstream models. These hard drives have been rigorously tested and validated with Synology systems to ensure consistent performance in multi-user environments.

“Designed with Synology systems in mind, these drives are perfect for users who need dependable storage with the added convenience of DSM firmware updates and a single window of support for all system issues,” said Peggy Weng, product manager at Synology.

Reliable always-on operation: With 1 million hours mean time between failures (MTBF)2 and 180TB/year workload rating,3 these CMR drives provide up to three times the endurance rating of conventional desktop hard drives.

Tested for maximum reliability: Over 300,000 hours of stringent compatibility and stress testing ensure smooth operation even under multi-user workloads.

Seamless firmware updates: Users can update drives directly from Synology’s DSM, eliminating the need to remove drives and perform manual updates.

One-stop support: Customers can receive technical support and process returns by contacting Synology directly through their Synology Account.

Four different capacities: The Plus Series HDDs come in 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, and 12TB models, catering to various storage needs and budgets.

Availability

BeeDrive will be available soon for Windows, iOS, and Android through Synology partners and resellers worldwide at an MSRP of $119.99 for 1TB and $199.99 for 2TB.

The DS423 is available from Synology resellers at an MSRP of $369.99.

The Synology Plus Series SATA HDDs are available at MSRPs of $89.99, $149.99, $189.99, and $249.99 for the 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, and 12TB capacities, respectively.

