Jackson Guitars announces revamped Scott Ian KVX King V

Scott Ian is one of the legends of heavy metal guitar playing. He and a handful of other notable players dominated the ’80s with their unique heavy metal styles. Ian has been playing Jackson Guitars for a long time, and many of his peers either play or have played them.

There’s a good argument to be made that Jackson Guitars is a pioneer in heavy metal guitar builds. Just look back at the ’80s and ’90s, and you’ll see a Jackson in the hand of a ton of metal players’ hands. For 40+ years, Jackson and Anthrax’s legendary metal guitarist Scott Ian have maintained a historic partnership. Today, the pair have again joined forces to pay tribute to one of heavy metal’s greatest titans: the late Dimebag Darrell from Pantera.

Jackson Guitars has announced the release of its X Series Signature Scott Ian KVX King V, an update to the Anthrax co-founder’s signature King V model with added flourishes that pay homage to his close friend and inspiration. The fully loaded King V signature model features a transparent green burst finish and a Floyd Rose Trem; here are its key specifications:

24.75” scale length

Nyatoh body draped in an elegant flame maple top, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, and scarf joint

12” – 16” compound radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets

Pearloid block inlays

Floyd Rose Special Double-Locking Tremolo bridge

Jackson High-Output Humbucking bridge and neck pickups

Three-position pickup blade switch and dome-style knobs for volume control

Scott Ian and Dimebag Darrell first crossed paths when the two shared a bill together in 1986 at a club called Cardi’s in Houston, TX. The two became fast friends and it wasn’t long before they left an indelible imprint on one another as players. In 2019, Ian paid tribute to his late friend with a custom shop King VTM that he referred to as “Baldini”—the nickname that Dimebag gave Ian in the 90s after years of touring and collaboration. This revamped striking King V™ model is more than just a nod to these two iconic players, but to the miraculous ways in which like minded musicians can powerfully impact each other’s craft. “The response to the first ‘Baldini’ guitar has always been crazy,” said Scott Ian. “I figured if I could get the new signature to look as good or even better on a KVX version, people would be stoked for it. It sounds great and it looks great. It’s the best tool for my job. I can’t wait for players to get their hands on this one.” The Jackson® X Series Signature Scott Ian KVX King VTM is built for optimal performance above all else. Thanks to a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, 12”-16” compound radius rosewood fingerboard and 22 jumbo frets, this instrument makes quick work out of even the most dizzying licks. A pair of Jackson® high output humbucking pickups will ensure that every riff will be heard from the front row all the way to the rafters. It wouldn’t be a nod to Dimebag without a tremolo system that can handle the deepest of dive bombs and the “Baldini” does not disappoint. The centerpiece of this signature instrument is the eye-popping finish: vibrant shades of yellow and green seamlessly blend into one another across a stunningly quilted maple top. “Taking on the ‘Baldini’ was a tall order. We were essentially working double duty to honor two of the most important players of all time,” said Jon Romanowski, VP of Category Management at Jackson. “Everything players have asked for on this revamped model is all there. From the striking finish to the Floyd Rose tremolo that Scott’s fans have been pining for for years, this instrument stands up to the task.” Jackson Guitars

Priced at $899, this is a damn fine-looking guitar! You can buy yours on the Jackson Guitars website at the link below.

