Bowers & Wilkins announces new Sage Green color for the Pi5 S2 headphones

Bowers & Wilkins makes some excellent audio products, and we’re fans here. We recently reviewed the Pi7 S2 TWS headphones, which are great buds. The company also has a more affordable version called the Pi5 S2 TWS headphones, which are now available in Sage Green.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Sage Green joins Bowers & Wilkins’s other colors, including Cloud Grey, Storm Grey, and Spring Lilac. The green Bowers & Wilkins uses for these is subtle and actually very nice looking.

The Pi5 S2 offers fantastic audio performance, with TWS transmission coupled to a single 9.2mm bespoke drive unit in each earbud. Pi5 S2 also provides seamless access to user-selectable noise cancellation plus an ambient pass-through mode, and it features twin built-in microphones per earbud for high-quality phone calls.

Bowers & Wilkins continues to offer premium design and materials plus upgrades to connectivity, extended earbud battery life, and a doubled Bluetooth range to up to 25m compared to the first-generation models. A five-hour listening time is on offer before a recharge is required, with a quick charge function delivering an additional two hours’ listening time from just a 15-minute charge. The charging case provides an additional 19 hours of battery life.

The new Pi5 S2 Sage Green in-ear True Wireless headphones are available exclusively from Bowers & Wilkins, priced at $299 USD.

What do you think of these headphones? What do you think of the range of colors offered? Will you be buying these? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!