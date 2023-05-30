Aston Martin announces Bowers & Wilkins as its official audio partner

Debuting in the new DB12, Aston Martin drivers will be able to enjoy the newly developed Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System. I, of course, will not be able to enjoy this fantastic partnership because the DB12 is so far out of my price range it’s not even funny. But I digress.

Automakers like Aston Martin have a tradition of offering high-end audio in their vehicles, and it should, given the price tags. The collaboration is significant for folks from the United Kingdom, as both brands are natives of the UK.

Bowers & Wilkins’ and Aston Martin’s engineering teams worked together to develop an optional surround sound system upgrade. Using technologies and innovations found in Bowers & Wilkins’ loudspeakers and audio products, this bespoke system has been acoustically engineered to deliver a genuinely spectacular listening experience.

High-performance proprietary technologies, such as Aluminum Double Dome tweeters and Continuum mid-range drive units, give this 15-speaker, double-amplified 1,170W surround sound system a balanced and accurate sound. Meanwhile, dedicated 3D headline speakers and a powerful subwoofer ensure the most enthralling sound experience possible in an Aston Martin.

The immersive quality of the high-end performance audio system is achieved by perfect location, direction, and symmetry of the speaker positions, which have been meticulously built deep into the fabric of the DB12; something that has been achieved by close cooperation between Aston Martin and Bowers & Wilkins’ engineers.

What do you think of this collab? What do you think of these two companies? Would you like to see us review the DB12? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.

