motorola announces its new 2023 moto g stylus 5G

Remember motorola? Of course, you do; who doesn’t? The company seemingly fell off the map, but that’s not the case at all. There are actually two operating Motorola companies, Motorola Solutions, and Motorola Mobility. While Motorola Solutions is heavily involved in radios and other communications for enterprises, Motorola Solutions deals with smartphones, and they’ve never stopped making them. The latest is the new 2023 moto g stylus 5G.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The new moto g stylus 5G features a built-in stylus, lightning-fast 5G speeds, and the very powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, offering new opportunities for content creation, enhanced connectivity, and fast navigation across apps, note-taking, editing, and more.

The actions on the built-in stylus are now simpler and more natural, capturing that brilliant idea or fleeting thought via Moto Note or playing their favorite games. Here is a short list of features:

Handwriting Recognition Calculation is an AI-driven feature that turns handwriting into a numerical value, making it quicker and easier to do quick math on the go.

is an AI-driven feature that turns handwriting into a numerical value, making it quicker and easier to do quick math on the go. Lasso Tool for Draw to select, copy and move objects to create social media-ready graphics.

to select, copy and move objects to create social media-ready graphics. Live Message to draw or share animated illustrations across popular messaging apps.

to draw or share animated illustrations across popular messaging apps. Optical Character Recognition to extract text from a written or printed document for easy sharing or record-keeping.

to extract text from a written or printed document for easy sharing or record-keeping. Moto Secure: Is the go-to destination for all vital device security and privacy features.

Is the go-to destination for all vital device security and privacy features. Family Space: A designated “safe space” on one’s phone for kids to learn and play. From there, guardians can set limits on screen time, control accessible apps and create multiple profiles for the whole family.

A designated “safe space” on one’s phone for kids to learn and play. From there, guardians can set limits on screen time, control accessible apps and create multiple profiles for the whole family. ThinkShield: A security hub that enhances protection at every level and meets the highest standards in protecting consumers from malware, phishing, and other threats.

All of these actions are powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, giving users access to blazing-fast 5G1 networks, so they can stream movies, play games and video chat without lag. These speeds also help elevate this device’s audio-visual experience, which is composed of a 6.6” FHD+ screen, stereo speakers and immersive Dolby Atmos® sound. With Dolby Atmos, enjoy a richer audio experience that brings out more depth, clarity, and details in entertainment when enjoyed over headphones or through the device’s two stereo speakers. The expansive screen with a 120Hz refresh rate stretches from edge to edge with razor-sharp detail, giving users plenty of room to express their creativity and switch from app to app when using the stylus. motorola

In the U.S., the new moto g stylus 5G will be available at Cricket on June 2, with subsequent availability at AT&T, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Optimum Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Boost Infinite and Boost Mobile. The new moto g stylus 5G will also be available universally unlocked at Amazon.com, Best Buy, and Motorola.com starting June 16 (MSRP: $399.99)

What do you think of the new 2023 moto g stylus 5G? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.